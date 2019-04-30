Mumbai: Major fire at shopping centre

A major fire broke out at a Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga Road station area Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the shopping centre was evacuated safely due to a timely alert by a security guard in the neighbouring building.

Sources said the fire appeared to have started due to a short circuit in Big Bazaar’s godown. Fire Brigade officials alleged Big Bazaar illegally extended the godown, and they will take action against the Big Bazaar’s owner.

Officials added that the extension constricted access to the site. The Fire Brigade had to demolish the compound wall of the neighbouring Palm Society building to create an alternate access route. Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, “Prima facie, this extension appears to be illegal. It was filled with various articles. Fire brigade personnel faced a very difficult and dangerous situation as large explosions occurred during the operation.” He added, “Necessary action will be initiated by ward and fire brigade officials against the owner of Big Bazaar.”

Satyendra, a Big Bazaar employee, was present in the godown when the fire started. “The fire started in the godown near the vegetable section of the centre. I was there and suddenly, a security guard came and told us to evacuate. This shopping centre has a ground floor structure but the godown was made on the loft. Edible oil, perfumes, grains, vegetables and cloths were stored in the godown,” said Satyendra.

Vinod Singh, a security guard in Lifescpae Mirage tower, adjacent to Big Bazaar, who raised the alert, said, “The fire started at 3.30 pm from one of the godowns in Big Bazaar. I saw smoke coming out from the godown and heard a noise, and alerted the shopping centre staff. Initially, their staff tried to douse the blaze themselves but had to ultimately call the Fire Brigade.”