Mumbai: Major drug cartel busted in Bandra-Kurla, three detained by NCB

A team of NCB Mumbai raided the house of a female suspect and seized 53.8 gm mephedrone, Rs 73.72 lakh in cash and 585.5 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakh at Bandra (West), on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.(Representational image)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have busted a major drug cartel run at Bandra-Kurla area in Mumbai on Monday, following which it seized 109.8 gm of mephedrone, Rs 77.92 lakh in cash and 585.5 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakh between Sunday and Monday. The agency intercepted three persons whose interrogation is underway.

According to an official, based on specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance at LBS Road in Patrewali Chawl at Kurla (West) and intercepted two persons. Police have identified them as Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Aalam Naeem Khan. The agency said it seized 56 gm mephedrone and Rs 4.20 lakh cash from them on Sunday.

Later, a team of NCB Mumbai raided the house of a female suspect and seized 53.8 gm mephedrone, Rs 73.72 lakh in cash and 585.5 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakh at Bandra (West), on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

During a follow-up operation, the NCB intercepted one alleged peddler, identified as Ravi Menon, on Monday morning at Bharat Nagar in Bandra Kurla Complex.

An NCB official said they had received several complaints from Bandra residents as well as emails about an organised drug gang and its distribution activity, especially among underage children. The gang was headed by two women, who had numerous drug peddlers under their command, the official added.

The official said they were selling drugs, especially mephedrone in Bandra, BKC, Kurla and other places.