Mumbai: Main pipeline obstructs storm water drain work in Hindmata

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may have spent over Rs 50 crore to prevent one of the most chronic spots in the city from being waterlogged, but a smooth ride through Hindmata junction in Dadar may not be guaranteed during the monsoon.

The storm water drain department of the BMC, which is working on augmenting the drainage system, has discovered a 600 mm diameter main water pipeline that stands in its way.

The civic body has already completed 80 per cent of the work on the 950 m long storm water drain, but it has come across the water main line that supplies to Dadar-Parel areas.

While the BMC had planned to finish the work in this part before the monsoon this year, with the water pipeline in its way, the area will not get relief even in the next monsoon. The new deadline for the work is November 2020.

The civic body is laying an additional pipe drain of 1,800 mm diameter from Lalbaug Police Chowki to Shravan Yashwante Chowk by micro-tunnelling method, replacing the British era arch or ‘dhapa’ drains.

“We have completed 80 per cent work on this line and it will provide some relief on B A Road and Byculla police chowki. But with the water pipeline crossing the drain, we will either have to elevate it or divert. Since the city is facing water cuts, we could not walk on it as that would have required additional water cuts,” said a civic engineer, requesting anonymity.

Hindmata junction is among the chronic flood-prone spots in the city during monsoon. Until a decade ago, rainwater at the junction would not recede for hours.

In June last year, the BMC had prepared a three-fold plan to augment storm water drains covering 2.5 km along the Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to relieve it from flooding during the monsoon.