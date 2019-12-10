Mumbai murder: After disposing of his body, 19-year-old wrote ‘apology letter’ to musician, says police

Police said they were trying to recover the other two bags as they were crucial evidence in the case. Police said they were trying to recover the other two bags as they were crucial evidence in the case.

Police claimed to have found an “apology letter” written by the 19-year-old woman who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 59-year-old musician, who was her “adoptive” father. Police have detained her 16-year-old boyfriend. She wrote the letter after disposing of his body and this will work as evidence against her during the trial, police said.

According to police, the woman, in the letter, has written, ‘Dad, I am sorry, I am a bad girl, I have killed you, despite you giving me shelter’, and has drawn a symbol below it.

Police said some days before the incident, the minor boyfriend has asked for help from his friends to kill the musician. “When they refused to do so, he went to the musician’s residence, where he was living with the woman, and discussed the murder with her on November 23,” an investigator said.

Police will further record the statements of the minor’s friends that will work as evidence against him. He is, at present, lodged in an observation home.

The woman initially did not approve of her boyfriend’s plan but he managed to convince her, police added.

Investigators said they had recovered an affidavit with the signature of the woman declaring that she was staying with the musician through her consent. The affidavit, dated May 22, 2018, stated, “I have requested him for humanity help in education, training and food and he was kind to allow me to stay at his residence and has requested me to submit this at the police station.”

Crime Branch officials are checking with the local police station whether such an affidavit was submitted earlier, either by the musician or the woman.

The 19-year-old, police said, was introduced to the musician through a common friend, who was earlier staying with him. Police have recorded statements of the woman’s parents, who told them that even when the woman was staying with her biological parents, elder brother and younger sister, she would often leave the house and not return for days.

According to police, after planning the murder, around 5.30 pm on November 26, the duo went to the musician’s residence, and as soon as they entered, the woman picked a fight with the musician.

Police said she started abusing him for sexually assaulting her, following which she slapped him. “As the man came charging at them with his guitar, the woman picked up a bamboo stick and hit him on the head. The 16-year-old then hit him with the guitar after which they stabbed him and when he didn’t die, they sprayed his face with an insect repellant,” an officer said.

Police said the accused then severed his body parts and packed them into three different bags and disposed them of in the Mithi river from different locations.

“We found one bag near a shrine in Mahim. They used clothes in one bag to secure the parts and bubble wrap and fertilizer bags in the other two,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahji Umap.

Police said they were trying to recover the other two bags as they were crucial evidence in the case.

