Mumbai: Mahim beach to get Rs 1.26 cr makeover

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to undertake the makeover of the one km stretch of Mahim beach at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore. The proposal will be tabled before the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

The beautification is proposed on the lines of Juhu beach and the Bandra promenade overhaul.

The plan includes programmable lights that will change colours, similar to those installed at Juhu beach, that create illusion of sailboats.

A play area for children and installation of exercise equipment are also part of the renovation plan. Sport benches, open gym, and play areas for children installed at Bandra promenade will be replicated at the Mahim beach.

Currently, no lights at the Mahim beach is a security concern and a tourist deterrent. This issue has been raised by many activists and residents with the civic body.

An earlier plan that included, construction of parking lots, toilets, ornamental fishing boats, gardens, landscaping, watch tower has been cancelled.

The Mahim beach overhaul is part of a beautification plan undertaken by the civic body which involves all the city beaches including Dadar and Girgaum.