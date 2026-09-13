Heavy downpour, thunderstorms set to hit parts of Maharashtra; Yellow alert in Mumbai

Amid a yellow alert this morning, rain lashes parts of the western suburbs of Mumbai on September 13. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee.)

Mumbai and its adjoining districts are under a yellow alert, following an intense spell of rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50) at isolated places.

The IMD has issued a five-day weather forecast for Maharashtra, forecasting intense heavy rainfall, active thunderstorms, and high-speed winds across several key districts.

According to the bulletin issued on September 13, severe weather conditions will trigger localised inundation, disrupted transport networks, and agricultural stress across parts of Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Central Maharashtra.

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Heavy rain alert: High risk in Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nasik Ghats

The IMD has highlighted severe rainfall warnings for Day 1 in the following regions.

Dhule & Nandurbar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching is very likely at isolated places.