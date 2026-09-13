Heavy downpour, thunderstorms set to hit parts of Maharashtra; Yellow alert in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai and its adjoining districts are under a yellow alert, following an intense spell of rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50) at isolated places.
The IMD has issued a five-day weather forecast for Maharashtra, forecasting intense heavy rainfall, active thunderstorms, and high-speed winds across several key districts.
According to the bulletin issued on September 13, severe weather conditions will trigger localised inundation, disrupted transport networks, and agricultural stress across parts of Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Central Maharashtra.
The IMD has highlighted severe rainfall warnings for Day 1 in the following regions.
Dhule & Nandurbar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching is very likely at isolated places.
Ghat Areas of Nasik: Expect heavy to very heavy precipitation alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in this area into Day 2.
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Jalgaon: Very likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated locations.
Coastal districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg will observe moderate to light rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Weather conditions across Vidarbha-including **Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli — will also involve isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms during the initial 24-hour period before conditions ease significantly from Day 2 onward.
Yellow, orange Alerts in Maharashtra
The IMD has forecast Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts for Sunday and Monday
The districts under a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall, or gusty winds include
Parts of Dhule, Nandurbar, and the Ghats of Nasik are under an Orange Alert on Sunday.
On Monday, a yellow alert will remain enforced in:
The meteorological office warned of multiple impacts stemming from intense precipitation and lightning. Localised flooding of low-lying urban areas, potential flash floods, disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry transport, and temporary outage of utility services like water and electricity are likely.
Squally weather and rough sea conditions are likely along the Konkan coast.
The IMD has also warned of the risk of landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls in hilly or vulnerable terrains, along with tree uprooting and damage to unmaintained structures.
To mitigate safety risks and crop damage, the IMD has issued clear guidelines:
The IMD has advised people to check traffic updates and advisories before stepping out. Avoid sheltering under tall trees or residing in unsafe structures during severe weather.
The weather department has also urged people in the affected areas to unplug electronics, stay out of open water bodies, and avoid working in open fields during active lightning.
Farmers have been advised to harvest matured crops immediately and secure stored grains in dry facilities. “Ensure proper drainage channels in fields to clear excess water, pause chemical spraying or irrigation, and keep livestock protected indoors,” the latest IMD bulletin read.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram