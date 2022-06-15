Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab skips ED summons

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab skipped summons of the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday. He was summoned for questioning in connection to a money laundering case linked to a resort in the coastal hill station of Dapoli in Maharashtra.

Parab told indianexpress.com, “I received the summons on Tuesday and as I am not in Mumbai currently, so I could not appear before the ED.”

The minister added that he has informed the agency about his inability to appear before it through a letter.

“I am yet to be called on another date, but I will definitely appear before the agency,” he further said.

Parab has maintained that the resort in question does not belong to him.

“It is owned by Sadanand Kadam, about which he has even informed the court. The resort has not even started functioning and still they have registered a case under the Environment (Protection) Act against me and have sent notices to me. They have considered that as predicate offence and conducted raids against me,” Parab had told media persons on May 26, soon after the ED conducted raids at seven premises belonging to Parab and people close to him in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri.

On March 8, the Income-Tax Department searched 26 premises in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri and Sangli, which were linked to Bajrang Kharmate, a deputy regional transport officer (RTO) known to be close to Parab, and Sadanand Kadam, a cable operator in Mumbai. During the searches, investigators are learnt to have discovered irregularities relating to the purchase of a parcel of land by Parab in Dapoli in 2017.

The tax authorities had said at the time that Parab had registered the land only in 2019, while the resort was developed on it between 2017 and 2020. According to the authorities, Rs 6 crore was spent on developing the resort, which was sold to Kadam in 2020 for just Rs 1.1 crore. The cost of building the resort “had not been accounted for” by either Kadam or Parab, they added.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had also made several complaints to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, against Parab alleging that his Dapoli resort violated several Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The federal agency has already questioned Shiv Sena leaders Sadanand Kadam and Sanjay Kadam in the case.