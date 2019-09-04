In its last leg, rainfall to increase till Sept 6: IMD

AFTER NO major rainfall was recorded for over 15 days, the southwest monsoon picked up pace in its final leg in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast enhancement in rainfall till September 6 in Mumbai, neighbouring cities of Thane, Palghar and interiors of Maharashtra.

The Met department has issued an “orange alert” with forecast of “intermittent heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places for Wednesday in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

According to the district forecast by the IMD, neighbouring district of Mumbai, Palghar, is likely to receive “heavy rain at isolated places” on Wednesday.

Pune is also likely to get “heavy rain at isolated places in ghat areas” and North Maharashtra districts – Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Nandurbar – are likely to receive “light to moderate” rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm rainfall between Monday (8.30 am) and Tuesday (8.30 am) while the Colaba observatory recorded 80 mm rainfall in the same time frame.

The all-time record for the highest maximum rainfall in September is 318.2 mm, registered on September 23, 1981. “For the next two to three days, active monsoon conditions will prevail over Maharashtra, with widespread rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. According to the forecast, parts of Marathwada will get rain too. The rainfall activity will reduce after three days,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Following heavy rainfall overnight, roads were waterlogged at Vakola, Hindmata, Andheri and Milan subway, Gandhi market, Sion, National College at Bandra (West), Deonar colony and Tilak Nagar. Five incidents of wall collapse, 23 of short circuit and 11 incidents of trees falling were reported in the city.

On September 3, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Santacruz observatory recorded 29.8 mm rain, nearing the 3,000 mm mark of seasonal rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 45.4 mm rainfall in the same period.

The total seasonal rainfall till September 3 stands at 2,717 mm, 788 mm above normal. The Met department had said due to lack of weather systems in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal, there was a break in active monsoon conditions over the past 15 days.

Adjoining areas and districts of Mumbai also recorded very heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning. Alibaug recorded 13 mm rainfall, Thane recorded 190 mm, Belapur recorded 135 mm, Vashi recorded 143 mm and Airoli recorded 147 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal and -0.3 degree below normal.

The IMD had forecast more or less similar temperature and humidity for the next 48 hours. Last year, September’s highest maximum temperature was at 33.1 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for the highest maximum temperature is 37 degrees Celsius, registered on September 30, 2014.