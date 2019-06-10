Mumbai: After Sunday’s drizzle, city to get heavy showers from tomorrow

With the Southwest monsoon hitting the Kerala coast, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy pre-monsoon showers by June 11. On Sunday, parts of the city, including eastern and central suburbs and the island city received light showers. The showers are set to intensify over the next few days due to a cyclonic storm.

A low pressure zone created over Arabian sea, and an offshore trough over the western coast — from Maharashtra to Kerala — have sped up the arrival of the rains.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature hit 35.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 34.8 degrees in Colaba, with relative high humidity at 71 per cent and 91 per cent respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure zone has formed over Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours, and become a cyclonic storm by June 11. The weather portal predicts heavy rainfall in isolated patches in Konkan region, including Mumbai, over the coming week. On Sunday, South Mumbai, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Titwala recorded light showers.

The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen against fishing from June 11 to June 13, with windspeed estimated to increase from 45 kmph to 100 kmph over the coming three days.

“It is very likely to be 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and South Maharashtra coasts. Sea conditions are very likely to be rough over the above areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the same period,” the IMD warned.

On Sunday, CM Devendra Fadnavis also issued a warning to fishermen to avoid fishing on June 11 and 12 due to the approaching cyclone. The state government has issued directions to farmers to wait for its alert before sowing Kharif crop.

In a relief to drought-affected regions, Marathwada received heavy showers on Sunday, with Aurangabad and Jalna receiving its first pre-monsoon rains. Spells of rain were also recorded in northern Maharashtra in Sangamner and towards western region, in Mahabaleshwar.

The IMD has predicted near normal Monsoons all over India. According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai usually does not receive substantial pre-monsoon showers, this will be a rare instance of heavy showers before the southwest monsoon firmly set in.