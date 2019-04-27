Mumbai: 30-yr-old clerk arrested after MPSC probe finds he cheated in 2017 exam

A 30-year-old clerk has been arrested after a probe by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) found that he had sent a dummy candidate to appear for a qualifying examination for the post in 2017.

According to police, the accused, Manoj Thovade, was posted in Aurangabad as a clerk. His seniors had first raised doubt over his selection when he was found short of standard typing speed. “His senior found him slow in clerical work and suspected that he may have cheated,” an official said.

Later, an inquiry conducted by the MPSC officials found that Thovade had sent a dummy candidate to appear in the examination on his behalf.

An officer told The Indian Express, “Thovade is posted in Aurangabad, but as his examination centre was in Matunga, they have submitted the complaint at our police station.”