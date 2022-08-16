Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates (August 16): Shiv Sena scion and MLA Aaditya Thackeray will be touring parts of Raigad district on August 17, the day the monsoon session of the Assembly begins, on the third leg of his Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra, an outreach programme for party workers. For the first time since the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, Aaditya toured Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahemadnagar in July. In the next leg, he toured Konkan and Pune.
As many as 186 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,080, a health official said on Tuesday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the active Covid-19 tally in the district has gone up to 1,604 as compared to 1,446 the previous day, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,24,207. (PTI)
The bite marks on a man's face helped the Thane police trace and nab him for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in a public place, police said.
The incident took place on August 11 when the girl was going on a sky walk on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane.
Resisting the man's move, the girl bit his face and managed to free herself from his clutches. She then rushed to a police station nearby and filed a complaint, based on which the police registered an FIR against the then unidentified culprit.
Various police teams later launched a search for the accused and examined CCTV footage of the area. The only clue with the police was that the culprit would have bite marks on the face, he said.
Late Sunday night, the police zeroed-in on the accused, Dinesh Gaud (33), a resident of Manorama Nagar in Manpada area, based on intelligence inputs. They identified him with the help of the bite marks on his face and arrested him, the official said.
The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354-A (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. (PTI)
A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after frequent fights with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.
Vasant Gavit allegedly doubted the character of his wife, Shevanti Gavit (52), and the couple used to have quarrels quite often, Vikramgad's assistant police inspector Pradip Gite said.
On Monday, while the couple was at a farm near their house in Kudet area of Vikramgad, the man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and killed her, Gite said.
Some people later spotted the body lying in a pool of blood at the farm and alerted police, the official said.
The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case against the man based on a complaint by the victim's family members.
The man was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said. (PTI)
The Central Railway of Mumbai division on Monday announced 10 more air conditioned (AC) local train services on its main line between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane Badlapur, and Kalyan. These will be run by replacing the existing non-AC locals.
Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, “We are soon going to run 10 more AC local trains on CSMT-Thane,Kalyan and Badlapur route. The response to AC services has been overwhelming with passenger number rising by six times.”
According to the officials, the decision was taken in view of the sharp rise in the number of passengers since May 5 when the Ministry of Railways slashed prices of tickets of AC local trains by almost 50 per cent. While four services will run on Thane- CSMT-Thane (2 UP, 2 Down), four will run on Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur (2 UP, 2 Down), and two on Kalyan-CSMT -Kalyan (1UP, 1 Down). Currently, a total of 56 AC train services run on the Central Railway. Read more here
Observing that the “situation was critical” during the national lockdown with “prevalence of fear psychosis”, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) last week set aside the dismissal of an SRPF official who had been dismissed from service for not turning up for duty during the pandemic.
Mayur Vadje, a police naik with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) posted at Goregaon, had gone on a sanctioned leave to his native place Indapur in Pune from March 16, 2020 to March 31, 2020. However, he did not turn up for work on April 1, 2020 and claimed it was on account of “non-availability of government vehicles or public vehicles to go back to Mumbai during the pandemic.”
The applicant claimed that even though he sent his application to SRPF seeking concession, his service was terminated on June 5, 2020 on the ground that his was an “emergency service” that he did not join on time. He further alleged that while others who were dismissed by the same order were reinstated, he was not. Read more here
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who had joined CM Eknath Shinde-led camp just a few hours before the Maharashtra assembly floor test took place last month, allegedly abused and assaulted a private catering manager on Monday alleging that substandard quality midday meal was being served to labourers in Hingoli – the constituency he represents.
A video of Bangar questioning the quality of the food and later, slapping the manager of catering service has gone viral on social media.
Later, the manager claimed the food in question is part of wastage which was going to be disposed of but the MLA “did not listen” to him and slapped him. Read more here
Claiming that an absconding accused, named in Mumbai 2006 serial train blasts case alleged to have brought Pakistani men to the city to plant bombs, was in prison between 2005 and 2007, death row convict Ehtesham Siddiqui has approached various government authorities and the special court seeking further investigation into this.
In another plea last month, Siddiqui, who along with four others was sentenced to death in 2015 by a special court for the train blasts, had also sought a reinvestigation into the case on various grounds claiming that the probe was based on fabricated evidence.
In his communication to authorities including the Union Home Ministry and the special court, Siddiqui has referred to a purported report filed by the Hyderabad police into the suicidal death of Abdul Razzak alias Masood. Razzak had committed suicide in Hyderabad on October 10, 2012.
Siddiqui has cited the police inquiry report submitted before a local court in 2013. The report said that Razzak was booked in the Sai Baba temple trust blast case in 2002 and was arrested in 2005. He was subsequently granted bail in 2007. In a letter in Urdu found in his pocket, the report said, Razzak had written that he was fed up with the police cases against him and felt that there was no possibility to come out of them. He was also told that his name was listed as an absconding accused in the Mumbai train blasts case, the report said. It concluded in the final report that he had committed suicide due to mental stress and that there was no foul play in the death. Read the full report here
Two senior citizens were killed on Monday when the first floor roof of a ground and two-storey building collapsed in Nanepada in Mulund East at 7.46 pm. The incident was reported to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster control room helpline by local residents.
The deceased have been identified as Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87. They were rushed to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital in Mulund but were declared brought dead.
The building, Moti Chhaya, is an unauthorised structure constructed without the requisite permissions from BMC, according to information from civic officials. Read more here
Lack of funds in scam-hit Sahityaratna Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation, set up to assist the Matang community — who are Scheduled Castes (SC) — in Maharashtra, has not only led to rejection of a number of applicants seeking financial assistance but even the number of beneficiaries has gone down in the last five years.
A query filed under Right to Information (RTI) Act by Kuldeep Ambekar – president of Student Helping Hand, an organisation working for the welfare of marginalised students – has revealed that out of the 21,312 applications seeking grants from 2017-18 to 2021-22, only 5,094 received the benefits. For the corporation’s seed capital plan, 20,031 applications were received between 2015-16 and 2021-22 but only 2,707 applicants benefited.
Under the National Schedule Caste Financial Development Corporation (NSFDC) scheme, only 76 applications were received from 2015-16 and all received the benefits. The RTI reply shows that while the corporation did not receive funds for the grant scheme from 2017-18, no funds have been released for the seed capital scheme and the NSFDC scheme since 2015-16.
“The corporation was sidelined in terms of granting funds. It led to rejection of applications filed by individuals and ultimately, the number of applicants has gone down,” said Ambekar. Read the full report here
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday flagged off Azadi Express, a new train which will be added to the fleet on Metro 2A and 7 route, on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The Azadi Express is a special initiative by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). “With its 18 trips, the Azadi Express will take the total number of trips to 172. This will reduce the time interval between trips from 12 to about 10 minutes,” said S V R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. Read more here
In a bid to improve the condition of hostels run by the social justice department, the officials will visit all 441 hostels run by the department and stay there overnight along with the students.
“Many a times we hear serious complaints about the condition of the hostels under social justice department. While we are working tirelessly to improve the condition of hostels at the administrative level, we thought it was important to take a few innovative measures,” said Dr Prashant Narnavare, Commissioner, Social Welfare.
Narnavare said the initiative, ‘Samvad’ will have officers from the department visiting all 441 hostels and holding meetings with students. While women officials will visit girls’ hostel, male officials will visit boys’ hostel. They will stay at the hostel overnight, eat the dinner served to students, sleep in hostel rooms and use facilities that are being offered to students. Read the full report here
