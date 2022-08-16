Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday

A 10 ml vial of Corbevax is meant for 20 children. Once opened, the vial has to be used within four hours.(Express Photo)

Almost five months after Corbevax vaccines were rolled out for children, as many as 51,042 doses have been wasted in Mumbai due to low turnout. The vaccination centres are not getting enough children to use the full 10ml vial of Corbevax.

An analysis of the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that since the introduction of Corbevax on March 16, more than 10,000 doses were wasted on an average every month in the city.

This in sharp contrast to the other two available vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. In Mumbai since the beginning of the mass immunisation programme in March 2021, a total of 48,040 doses have been wasted, which comes down to a comparatively smaller wastage of 2,825 doses per month. Due to the higher demand for Covishield, the civic body did not record any wastage. Many vaccination centres have been able to inoculate eleven beneficiaries from a 5 ml vial of Covishield, which is meant for ten people.

A 10 ml vial of Corbevax is meant for 20 children. Once opened, the vial has to be used within four hours. But due to the low turnout, the vaccination centres are unable to use the full vials, which is causing wastage of doses.