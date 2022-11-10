Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut released from prison; air quality dips to ‘poor’

Mumbai Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was granted bail by a special court on Wednesday (November 10) in connection with the Patra Chawl case. The court called his arrest illegal and a “witch-hunt”, and rapped the Enforcement Directorate for using the exceptional powers of arrest “very casually”. As he stepped out of Arthur Jail last evening, Raut reaffirmed his commitment to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and later said his arrest “will be the biggest mistake of their political career”.
In other news, the air quality in Mumbai dropped to ‘poor’ on Wednesday due to the present weather conditions. Experts said the air quality till the end of winter would oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. The dip in air quality is due to “a stagnant weather condition which has developed in western India, due to which the wind speed has become very slow”, Dr Gufran Beig, a senior scientist and founder project director at SAFAR, told The Indian Express.
Deccan Odyssey, a luxury train launched to promote Maharashtra tourism in a joint collaboration between the Indian Railways and state government, may start ferrying tourists again next year. The train service has been at a standstill for over 30 months due to the pandemic. Deccan Odyssey is one of India’s five luxury trains – the others are Palace On Wheels, Golden Chariot, Royal Rajasthan On Wheels and the Maharajas’ Express.
Patra Chawl is the popular name for Siddharth Nagar, located in the northern Mumbai suburb of Goregaon. It had a total of 672 houses, spread over an area of 47 acres. In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) took up the redevelopment project and gave the contract to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL) to rehabilitate 672 tenants and to redevelop the locality. A tripartite agreement was signed between GACPL, the tenants’ society, and MHADA. It has been 14 years since then, and the people of Patra Chawl continue to wait to get their homes. So how is Sanjay Raut linked to this? Read here
The biggest news of the day on Wednesday was Sanjay Raut's release from prison after being granted bail by a sessions court. He was arrested in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. After being released, he said, “They don’t know what a big mistake they made by arresting me. It will be the biggest mistake of their political career. They will come to know soon. Every second of my life is dedicated to the Sena .Today, the court said the arrest was illegal. Arrest me as many as times you want but I will not leave the Sena.” Read more here