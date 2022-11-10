Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut released from prison; air quality dips to ‘poor’

A fisherman sorts dried fish as the sun sets in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Flyover at Parel TT to be demolished, built again

Adding to the traffic woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the flyover at Parel TT, on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, in Parel near Dadar. The bridge is likely to be closed in the next one month, senior BMC officials said. Just a day ago, the BMC had closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for traffic, after it was found unsafe and dangerous, as its girders had eroded. The civic body had issued work orders for the project in October, and is now awaiting a no-objection certificate. The entire project will take six months to complete, including demolition and reconstruction.

Protests over 'Har Har Mahadev' in Maharashtra

protests against the Marathi historical action film “Har Har Mahadev” over alleged “distortion of facts” continued for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Maharashtra with activists of the NCP and an organisation founded by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, disrupting the screening at a multiplex in Nashik city, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, the Thane Police registered a case against senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening in Thane on Monday night.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Jairam Ramesh addresses media at Naigaon

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, speaking to the media at Naigaon in Nanded district, said that as party leader Rahul Gandhi was not given adequate time by the Speaker of Parliament to speak on issues of national significance, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt by the Congress to reach out directly to the public. "The Speaker doesn’t give him time. He is a member of the standing committee on defence but is not allowed to ask questions on China. He decided to instead talk to people directly, which he is doing through the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh said.

Wednesday marked the third day of the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.