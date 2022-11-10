Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut released from prison; air quality dips to ‘poor’

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
November 10, 2022 9:46:31 am
Sanjay Raut after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was granted bail by a special court on Wednesday (November 10) in connection with the Patra Chawl case. The court called his arrest illegal and a “witch-hunt”, and rapped the Enforcement Directorate for using the exceptional powers of arrest “very casually”. As he stepped out of Arthur Jail last evening, Raut reaffirmed his commitment to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and later said his arrest “will be the biggest mistake of their political career”.

In other news, the air quality in Mumbai dropped to ‘poor’ on Wednesday due to the present weather conditions. Experts said the air quality till the end of winter would oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. The dip in air quality is due to “a stagnant weather condition which has developed in western India, due to which the wind speed has become very slow”, Dr Gufran Beig, a senior scientist and founder project director at SAFAR, told The Indian Express.

Deccan Odyssey, a luxury train launched to promote Maharashtra tourism in a joint collaboration between the Indian Railways and state government, may start ferrying tourists again next year. The train service has been at a standstill for over 30 months due to the pandemic. Deccan Odyssey is one of India’s five luxury trains – the others are Palace On Wheels, Golden Chariot, Royal Rajasthan On Wheels and the Maharajas’ Express.

Live Blog

09:46 (IST)10 Nov 2022
Sanjay Raut gets bail in Mumbai’s Patra Chawl case, what is he accused of?

Patra Chawl is the popular name for Siddharth Nagar, located in the northern Mumbai suburb of Goregaon. It had a total of 672 houses, spread over an area of 47 acres. In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) took up the redevelopment project and gave the contract to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL) to rehabilitate 672 tenants and to redevelop the locality. A tripartite agreement was signed between GACPL, the tenants’ society, and MHADA. It has been 14 years since then, and the people of Patra Chawl continue to wait to get their homes. So how is Sanjay Raut linked to this? Read here

09:45 (IST)10 Nov 2022
Sanjay Raut released from jail, says 'My arrest will be biggest mistake of their political career'

Good morning, and welcome to our live blog! Today, we're tracking news from across Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. 

The biggest news of the day on Wednesday was Sanjay Raut's release from prison after being granted bail by a sessions court. He was arrested in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. After being released, he said, “They don’t know what a big mistake they made by arresting me. It will be the biggest mistake of their political career. They will come to know soon. Every second of my life is dedicated to the Sena .Today, the court said the arrest was illegal. Arrest me as many as times you want but I will not leave the Sena.” Read more here

A fisherman sorts dried fish as the sun sets in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Flyover at Parel TT to be demolished, built again

Adding to the traffic woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the flyover at Parel TT, on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, in Parel near Dadar. The bridge is likely to be closed in the next one month, senior BMC officials said. Just a day ago, the BMC had closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for traffic, after it was found unsafe and dangerous, as its girders had eroded. The civic body had issued work orders for the project in October, and is now awaiting a no-objection certificate. The entire project will take six months to complete, including demolition and reconstruction.

Protests over 'Har Har Mahadev' in Maharashtra

protests against the Marathi historical action film “Har Har Mahadev” over alleged “distortion of facts” continued for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Maharashtra with activists of the NCP and an organisation founded by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, disrupting the screening at a multiplex in Nashik city, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, the Thane Police registered a case against senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening in Thane on Monday night.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Jairam Ramesh addresses media at Naigaon

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, speaking to the media at Naigaon in Nanded district, said that as party leader Rahul Gandhi was not given adequate time by the Speaker of Parliament to speak on issues of national significance, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt by the Congress to reach out directly to the public. "The Speaker doesn’t give him time. He is a member of the standing committee on defence but is not allowed to ask questions on China. He decided to instead talk to people directly, which he is doing through the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh said.

Wednesday marked the third day of the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

