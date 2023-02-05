scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold ‘anti-love jihad’ meeting in city; SC asks police to videograph event

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, February 5, 2023: The rally to be held today will be the Samaj’s third in the city, demanding “stringent laws to stop love jihad and religious conversion of Hindus”; city groups urge Mumbai top cop to deny nod for Sakal Hindu Samaj meet.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai, New Delhi | February 5, 2023 10:29 IST
Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj during a protest rally against 'Love Jihad' at Dadar in Mumbai, January 29, 2023. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj is set to hold a public meeting in Mumbai on Sunday after the state government assured the Supreme Court that clearance would be given subject to the condition that no hate speech is made. Starting November, when it began its string of public meetings against “religious conversion” and “love jihad”, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has covered more than 20 of the state’s 36 districts. The rally to be held in Mumbai will be the Samaj’s third in the city, demanding “stringent laws to stop love jihad and religious conversion of Hindus”.

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court Friday accepted the demand of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the petitioner, that the meeting is videographed, Live Law reported. Directing the police to videograph the meeting, the apex court demanded that the contents of the video be made available to it. A loose conglomeration, the Samaj includes right-wing outfits such as the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Hindu Pratisthan, Durga Vahini, Vishwa Shriram Sena and Sanatan Sanstha. Meanwhile, many groups and organisations had written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, urging him to not give permission to the Sakal Hindu Samaj’s public meeting.

In other news, with a strong focus on capital expenditure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday announced a budget of Rs 52,619 crore for the financial year 2023-24, which exceeds the previous year’s budget by 14.52 per cent. This is the first time that BMC’s budget has exceeded the Rs 50,000-crore mark, with about 52 per cent of the total allocation meant for capital expenditure. The civic body, however, slashed the budget for the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) by 38 per cent this year.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: 'Mumbai pollution (needs) better waste management…ready to give extra push,' says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Follow this space for latest news updates from your city.

10:29 (IST)05 Feb 2023
FIR against ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli on charge of assaulting wife

An FIR has been registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai based on a complaint filed by his wife Andrea. In the plaint, she alleged that he verbally abused and thrashed her in an inebriated state. No arrest made yet.

According to news agency PTI, the incident happened at his home in suburban Bandra. "No arrest has been made so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place on Friday," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Kambli's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from Bandra police station said. The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli reached his flat allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife, he said.

Their 12 year-old son, who was present at that time, intervened in the fight, but Kambli went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan and allegedly threw it on his wife due to which she got injured, the official said quoting the complaint. Kambli's wife later went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination.

Based on her complaint, the Bandra police on Friday registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said. An investigation is on into the case, he added.

09:16 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Good Morning Mumbai!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from across Maharashtra.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Mumbai pollution (needs) better waste management…ready to give extra push: FM

Underlining that Mumbai, despite its coastal geography, now faces “severe air pollution,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman linked it to the challenge of waste management in the city and said she was willing to put her weight behind possible, local solutions.

Speaking at a special post-budget meeting here Saturday, Sitharaman was replying to a question by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, on the worsening air quality in Mumbai and what could be done “realistically” to help and convince industry to adopt more renewable energy in their manufacturing practices.

Further, the BMC has allocated an additional fund of Rs 40 crore for creating a women’s hostel, a shelter home for the homeless and a day care centre. (Express photo)

BMC Budget: Social impact initiative to empower weaker sections and women

With BMC polls set to be held later this year, the civic body on Saturday announced a social impact initiative (SII), aiming to empower the weaker sections of the society, in the 2023-24 budget.

He civic administration allotted a fund of Rs 250 crore under several headers, which will be used to strengthen the financial ability of transgenders, senior citizens, self-help groups and women members from lower income families. The allotment has been made to BMC’s planning department.

Of the overall fund allotted, Rs 100 crore will be spent on helping women purchase sewing and spice making machines as well as flour grinding machines. The SII scheme will also assist women to acquire e-rickshaws and e-motorbikes along with applying for visa to foreign countries for economic purpose. Further, it will provide education at subsidised rates to women from lower income families.

Ahead of tabling the budget this year, Chahal had invited suggestions from citizens for creating the overall outlay of the budget. (Representational)

BMC Budget: ‘Pedestrian first’ policy to declutter urban spaces

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its annual civic budget for financial year 2023-24, has announced a ‘Pedestrian First’ policy. In a bid to declutter urban spaces and provide a better walking experience to Mumbai residents, the BMC has stated that any road in the city that has a minimum width of nine metres will have pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, during his budget speech, said this year, the BMC will carry out a survey of all the roads that have a minimum width of nine metres, following which footpaths will be constructed. Chahal said that the newly-constructed footpaths will be made using cement and concrete and these will have a smooth and even surface to match the international standards. For this proposal, the BMC has earmarked a fund of Rs 200 crore.

While Tambe did not explicitly name Patole for being responsible, his attack was evidently directed at him. (File)

Conspiracy to throw me out of Congress: Satyajeet Tambe

Two days after winning the Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency election, independent Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday claimed the state unit of the Congress had given him wrong AB forms, which led to him filing the nomination as an Independent candidate. He alleged that there was a conspiracy to throw him out of the Congress and defame his uncle and former state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. Tambe said he has decided to not join any party but to remain as an independent MLC in the future.

“It was a well-calculated, motivated conspiracy hatched internally against the Tambe and Thorat families. My father had informed the Congress that I will contest the MLC election. When we received two AB forms in a sealed envelope, they were of Nagpur and Aurangabad teachers’ constituencies,” said Tambe, displaying those forms, signed by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 09:08 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close