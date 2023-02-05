Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold ‘anti-love jihad’ meeting in city; SC asks police to videograph event

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Underlining that Mumbai, despite its coastal geography, now faces “severe air pollution,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman linked it to the challenge of waste management in the city and said she was willing to put her weight behind possible, local solutions.

Speaking at a special post-budget meeting here Saturday, Sitharaman was replying to a question by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, on the worsening air quality in Mumbai and what could be done “realistically” to help and convince industry to adopt more renewable energy in their manufacturing practices.

With BMC polls set to be held later this year, the civic body on Saturday announced a social impact initiative (SII), aiming to empower the weaker sections of the society, in the 2023-24 budget.

He civic administration allotted a fund of Rs 250 crore under several headers, which will be used to strengthen the financial ability of transgenders, senior citizens, self-help groups and women members from lower income families. The allotment has been made to BMC’s planning department.

Of the overall fund allotted, Rs 100 crore will be spent on helping women purchase sewing and spice making machines as well as flour grinding machines. The SII scheme will also assist women to acquire e-rickshaws and e-motorbikes along with applying for visa to foreign countries for economic purpose. Further, it will provide education at subsidised rates to women from lower income families.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its annual civic budget for financial year 2023-24, has announced a ‘Pedestrian First’ policy. In a bid to declutter urban spaces and provide a better walking experience to Mumbai residents, the BMC has stated that any road in the city that has a minimum width of nine metres will have pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, during his budget speech, said this year, the BMC will carry out a survey of all the roads that have a minimum width of nine metres, following which footpaths will be constructed. Chahal said that the newly-constructed footpaths will be made using cement and concrete and these will have a smooth and even surface to match the international standards. For this proposal, the BMC has earmarked a fund of Rs 200 crore.

Two days after winning the Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency election, independent Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday claimed the state unit of the Congress had given him wrong AB forms, which led to him filing the nomination as an Independent candidate. He alleged that there was a conspiracy to throw him out of the Congress and defame his uncle and former state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. Tambe said he has decided to not join any party but to remain as an independent MLC in the future.

“It was a well-calculated, motivated conspiracy hatched internally against the Tambe and Thorat families. My father had informed the Congress that I will contest the MLC election. When we received two AB forms in a sealed envelope, they were of Nagpur and Aurangabad teachers’ constituencies,” said Tambe, displaying those forms, signed by state Congress chief Nana Patole.