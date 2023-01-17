Mumbai News Live Updates: Confusion in MVA on Council polls, Uddhav group can’t make sacrifices every time, says Raut

BMC has collated figures from five locations to understand the nature of flooding. (File)

It took as much as 27 hours for rainwater that had accumulated in one low-lying area in the island city to recede during last year’s monsoon, an analysis of data from the digital rainwater detection devices or flood gauges installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows.

Civic officials attributed the unusually long time for the rainwater to recede to encroachments caused by uneven slum clusters at these spots. Ahead of monsoon last year, BMC had identified 386 chronic flooding spots across the city. However, it had no mechanism to record the level of accumulated rainwater. In a bid to measure the level of accumulated water in the flooding spots, BMC had installed digital flood gauges at 46 locations in the island city.

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the current policy about hawkers, who function outside hawking zones hampering pedestrian movement on street. The bench sought to know from the authorities why unlicensed hawkers are allowed to function, who obstruct sidewalks. It said that basic facilities be provided to disabled pedestrians.

A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a petition by two shop owners Pankaj and Gopalkrishna Agarwal from Borivali (East) complaining that several unauthorised stalls have come up in front of their shop. The plea said that on the petitioner’s complaint, the stalls were removed, but they had promptly come back, hence the plea. The bench in November 2022 noted that the petition raised a “much larger issue of consequence to the entire city and everywhere there is an obstruction of pavements and sidewalks impeding pedestrian movement”.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the managing committee members of the six-storeyed Vishwas building in Ghatkopar where a fire broke out on December 17 last year, leading to the death of three people. In addition to the committee members, the FIR also named the director of a coaching class located in the same building.

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have resolved to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai on January 19 to showcase their combined political might and improve bonding at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

A joint meeting of the two alliance partners late on Sunday night went into the minute details of planning and coordination for the public rally at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.