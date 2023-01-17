Mumbai News Live Updates: Confusion in MVA on Council polls, Uddhav group can’t make sacrifices every time, says Raut

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said upcoming elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council have clearly shown confusion in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and asserted it was not his party’s responsibility to make “sacrifices” every time. The term of five members of the Legislative Council — two from graduates’ and three from teachers’ constituencies — is expiring on February 7. Voting to elect new members of the Upper House will take place on January 30 and counting will be taken up on February 2, PTI reported.
On the weather front, the city’s AQI again breached the 300-mark and dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Monday. According to the readings observed in the SAFAR, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 306 on Monday. The city also recorded worse AQI than Delhi for the second day in a row. Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 242, which is categorised as ‘poor’. Several pockets of the city continued to record worse AQI.
In other news, The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that a mechanism needs to be evolved for the regulation of the high population of stray dogs on the streets regarding their feeding, grooming, neutering and vaccination. The court sought assistance from a city-based NGO ‘The Welfare of Stray Dogs.’ A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a plea filed by six residents of a society in Navi Mumbai seeking to direct the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to identify and demarcate feeding stations in public places for stray dogs.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, raising questions over the civic body’s mega 397-km Cement Concrete (CC) road contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore. Read more
Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, large size cut outs of the PM, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been put up outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in the city.
A leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said the PM's visit on Thursday will boost their morale and help in setting up a "favourable pitch" for the BJP and the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are overdue.
The Sena faction led by Shinde and the BJP are eyeing control of the cash-rich BMC, which was earlier under the Shiv Sena rule. The civic body is now governed by an administrator since its term ended in March last year.
