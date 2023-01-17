Mumbai News Live Updates: Confusion in MVA on Council polls, Uddhav group can’t make sacrifices every time, says Raut

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Mumbai News Today Live Updates, January 17, 2023: City’s AQI level breaches 300-mark again, slips to ‘very poor’ category; mechanism required for regulating stray dog population, observes Bombay HC.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2023 9:45:17 am
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrives to meet the Election Commission in New Delhi, January 10, 2023. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said upcoming elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council have clearly shown confusion in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and asserted it was not his party’s responsibility to make “sacrifices” every time. The term of five members of the Legislative Council — two from graduates’ and three from teachers’ constituencies — is expiring on February 7. Voting to elect new members of the Upper House will take place on January 30 and counting will be taken up on February 2, PTI reported.

On the weather front, the city’s AQI again breached the 300-mark and dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Monday. According to the readings observed in the SAFAR, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 306 on Monday. The city also recorded worse AQI than Delhi for the second day in a row. Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 242, which is categorised as ‘poor’. Several pockets of the city continued to record worse AQI.

In other news, The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that a mechanism needs to be evolved for the regulation of the high population of stray dogs on the streets regarding their feeding, grooming, neutering and vaccination. The court sought assistance from a city-based NGO ‘The Welfare of Stray Dogs.’ A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a plea filed by six residents of a society in Navi Mumbai seeking to direct the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to identify and demarcate feeding stations in public places for stray dogs.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai sees three Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 48 as four recover. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Mumbai.

09:45 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Cement concrete road contracts: Aaditya Thackeray writes to BMC chief

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, raising questions over the civic body’s mega 397-km Cement Concrete (CC) road contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore. Read more

09:44 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, his cut outs come up near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, large size cut outs of the PM, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been put up outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in the city.

A leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said the PM's visit on Thursday will boost their morale and help in setting up a "favourable pitch" for the BJP and the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are overdue.

The Sena faction led by Shinde and the BJP are eyeing control of the cash-rich BMC, which was earlier under the Shiv Sena rule. The civic body is now governed by an administrator since its term ended in March last year.

Large size cut outs of the PM, Shinde and other leaders have been put at an intersection near Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray's home in suburban Bandra. (PTI)

09:24 (IST)17 Jan 2023
Good Morning Mumbai!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from Maharashtra.

BMC has collated figures from five locations to understand the nature of flooding. (File)

Last monsoon: It took 27 hours for 3-5 inches of water to recede from Antop Hill

It took as much as 27 hours for rainwater that had accumulated in one low-lying area in the island city to recede during last year’s monsoon, an analysis of data from the digital rainwater detection devices or flood gauges installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows.

Civic officials attributed the unusually long time for the rainwater to recede to encroachments caused by uneven slum clusters at these spots. Ahead of monsoon last year, BMC had identified 386 chronic flooding spots across the city. However, it had no mechanism to record the level of accumulated rainwater. In a bid to measure the level of accumulated water in the flooding spots, BMC had installed digital flood gauges at 46 locations in the island city.

On Monday, the bench told the authorities that it wanted an update on the policy for hawkers, who function outside hawking zones. (Representational)

Why unlicensed hawkers allowed to obstruct sidewalks in no-hawking zones, High Court asks state govt, BMC

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the current policy about hawkers, who function outside hawking zones hampering pedestrian movement on street. The bench sought to know from the authorities why unlicensed hawkers are allowed to function, who obstruct sidewalks. It said that basic facilities be provided to disabled pedestrians.

A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a petition by two shop owners Pankaj and Gopalkrishna Agarwal from Borivali (East) complaining that several unauthorised stalls have come up in front of their shop. The plea said that on the petitioner’s complaint, the stalls were removed, but they had promptly come back, hence the plea. The bench in November 2022 noted that the petition raised a “much larger issue of consequence to the entire city and everywhere there is an obstruction of pavements and sidewalks impeding pedestrian movement”.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the managing committee members of the six-storeyed Vishwas building in Ghatkopar where a fire broke out on December 17 last year, leading to the death of three people. In addition to the committee members, the FIR also named the director of a coaching class located in the same building.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

BJP, Shiv Sena (BSS) workers gear up to display united front ahead of BMC polls

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have resolved to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai on January 19 to showcase their combined political might and improve bonding at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

A joint meeting of the two alliance partners late on Sunday night went into the minute details of planning and coordination for the public rally at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

