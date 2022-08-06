Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED for questioning in Patra Chawl land case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut arrives at the ED office in Mumbai. She has been summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case. (Source: ANI)

Mumbai News Today Live (August 6): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ and related transactions.

Charged in a case of using bogus membership of the labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank (MDCCB), BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday was unanimously elected as the bank’s president. NCP leader and former president of the bank, Siddharth Kamble, will now work with him as vice-president of the bank. The financial institution will now be run by the BJP-NCP while these two parties continue to play opposing roles in state politics.

In other news, several Congress leaders led by state party chief Nana Patole were detained on Friday and taken to the Azad Maidan police station while they were on way to the Raj Bhavan to protest against price rise, the GST hike on essential items, unemployment and ED action against the Gandhi family in the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, Sensing increasing response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tours in different parts of the state, failure to attract key players within the party and the Supreme Court asking ECI to not proceed on a plea that staked claim over the Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to embark upon statewide tour.