Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED for questioning in Patra Chawl land case

Mumbai News Today Live (August 6): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ and related transactions.
Charged in a case of using bogus membership of the labour society to get elected as a director of Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank (MDCCB), BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday was unanimously elected as the bank’s president. NCP leader and former president of the bank, Siddharth Kamble, will now work with him as vice-president of the bank. The financial institution will now be run by the BJP-NCP while these two parties continue to play opposing roles in state politics.
In other news, several Congress leaders led by state party chief Nana Patole were detained on Friday and taken to the Azad Maidan police station while they were on way to the Raj Bhavan to protest against price rise, the GST hike on essential items, unemployment and ED action against the Gandhi family in the National Herald case.
Meanwhile, Sensing increasing response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tours in different parts of the state, failure to attract key players within the party and the Supreme Court asking ECI to not proceed on a plea that staked claim over the Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to embark upon statewide tour.
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi president and MLA Hitendra Thakur has requested the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to start a metro rail service between Vasai and Bhayandar.
Besides writing a letter to the MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas about the request, he, along with Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, met additional metropolitan commissioner K H Govindaraj. (Read More)
Flying kites, throwing paper planes and running around with balloons – childhood memories come rushing back after seeing the artwork installed on Ramchandra Bhatt Marg in Mumbai’s Dongri area at a four-arm junction known as Laxmibai Tukaram Mali Chowk. A homage to late social worker Laxmibai Mali, the artwork was created and inaugurated in November 2021.
Shiv Sena corporator Sonam Jamsutkar and her husband Manoj, a former Sena corporator, decided to install an artwork in their ward in Mali’s memory. (Read More)
Due to work on the Sion Flyover Bridge, vehicular movement will be impacted every weekend from August 6 to October 17. Mumbai traffic authorities Friday said due to the joint replacement work for the bridge, undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), vehicles would be diverted.
“In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, the traffic authorities have come up with the order. The diversion will start at every Saturday 17:00 Hrs to Monday Morning 06:00 hrs,” said an officer.
Here are the diversion that will be available.
Varsha Raut, wife of arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a ‘chawl’ and related transactions.
The central agency had issued summons to Varsha Raut earlier this week. Accordingly, she reached the ED office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 10.40 am. read more
In a first, a Gir calf has been born using Embryo Transplantation Technology at the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) Rahuri in Pune.
Vice-chancellor of the university, PG Patil said this technology will go a long way in preserving indigenous or desi breeds.
The process involves extracting the egg from a selected female and fertilising the same with sperm from a specially selected male, outside the body of the female. The calf at MPKV Rahuri was born after a crossbred cow was used to plant the fertilised egg. Read more.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Dhondu Bhosle of D N Nagar Police Station in Mumbai handled the cases of 166 girls who went missing between 2008 and 2015 – the year he retired. He and his team tracked down 165 of them. She remained Girl No. 166, whom Bhosle kept trying to find for two years as a cop, and seven years after retirement.
At 8.20 pm on Thursday, the girl, just seven when she went missing on January 22, 2013, was reunited with her family. The 16-year-old was found living 500 metres from her home in Andheri (West). Continue reading here.
The iconic patch of marine drive near the Princess Street flyover is in shambles currently as it is all dug up for the Coastal Road project. Even as many are looking forward to the road which is expected to significantly reduce travel time from south Mumbai to western suburbs, many residents wonder if the past glory of the spot can be regained. The ongoing work has narrowed the patch from the Princess Street flyover to Girgaon Chowpatty from four broad lanes on each side to just two lanes now.
Location: Charniroad near the Princess Street flyover
Dug up for: Coastal Road
Project details: Coastal Road is an 8-lane, 22.2km freeway that will connect South Mumbai to suburbs. It will run along Mumbai’s western coastline connecting Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Kandivali in the north. Read more.
Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spell at isolated places.
The average rainfall in the city from August 5, 8 am to August 6, 8 am was 8.54 mm. Railway traffic was unaffected.
A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly killing a friend by hitting him with a paver block last month, police said.
Both the accused and the deceased were pavement dwellers, said an official.
Suraj Manoj Tiwari (24), who hailed from Delhi, was found dead with an injury to head on J P Road in Andheri West on July 24.
Police zeroed in on Monukumar Singh, who knew Tiwari and who was untraceable since Tiwari's death, as the prime suspect.
After his arrest, Singh allegedly confessed to killing Tiwari during a spat over consumption of ganja, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI
Eight additional services of air conditioned (AC) local trains will be run on the Mumbai suburban network replacing non-AC services from August 8, Western Railway (WR) said on Friday.
The decision to increase AC services was taken "looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters," a railway release said.
There would be four services each in UP and DOWN directions and they will be run on all days of a week.
This will take the number of AC train services to 48 from 40 at present.PTI
A fire broke out at the Nowrosjee Wadia children's hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.
Some patients were shifted as thick smoke spread through the building while firefighters battled the blaze, they said.
The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the trust-run hospital around 6.50 pm, the officials said.
As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
"The flames were brought under control around 8.45 pm," he said, adding cooling operation was on.
The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS (uninterruptible power supply) room on the first floor of the ground-plus two storey building, the official said.
The first and second floors of the building were filled with smoke and patients in the nearest wards were shifted to safe places with the help of hospital staff, he said. PTI
Vijayalakshmi Prasana-Bidari, an IAS officer of the 2001 batch, was on Friday appointed as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, an official release said.
V N Suryawanshi, IAS officer of the 2006 batch, was posted as Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
Sushil Khodwekar, IAS officer of the 2011 batch, was appointed as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board, Mumbai, the release added. PTI
