Mumbai News Live Updates: Fight over Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s legacy hots up as factions plan separate events on his 97th birth anniversary

The Vadodara-Virar section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (Twitter/@NitinGadkari)
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday shared pictures of the Vadodara-Virar section of the under progress Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “Stunning views from Vadodara – Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India,” he tweeted.
Gadkari had said that the 1386-km eight-lane expressway, the fastest and longest of India, between Delhi and Mumbai would be almost complete in December this year. Once complete, the expressway will shorten the time to cover the distance to 12 hours.
Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi
Saying that ‘renaming smaller cities was a political move to polarise the society on religious lines, which never helps the common people’, Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Abu Azmi said on Sunday, “Rather than renaming just two to three cities… rename Maharashtra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”
“There are just three cities — Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Ahmednagar — which are named after Mughal rulers,” Azmi said, adding that the SP was not in favour of renaming of the cities.
Maharashtra Navirman Sena president Raj Thackeray (File)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MNS workers to ensure the party’s win in civic bodies, where the elections are due. Thackeray was addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers during his visit to Thane on Saturday. Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are due and the dates are yet to be announced.
In the first phase of initiative, BMC will install sanitary pad dispensing machines at 5,000 public toilets. (File, representational Photo)
BMC has planned to install 500 sanitary pad dispensing units along with incinerators for used pads at 5000 public toilets in Mumbai. In the first phase of this initiative, BMC will install these machines at 5000 public toilets, with a focus on those located in slum areas in the city, said officials.
Presently, about 55 per cent of Mumbai’s population lives in slum areas in the city. There are 7,543 public toilets in the city, of which 1999 are municipal toilets, 4694 are MHADA-owned public toilets, and 846 are pay-and-use public ones.
The elevated new Metro lines passing from Link Road and Western Express Highway, both important roads in Mumbai, are expected to turn into an important mode of public transportation. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The newly commissioned Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, passing through densely populated areas between Dahisar and Andheri on the east and west sides of the city recorded over one lakh ridership on the second day after starting commercial operations.
According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an undertaking of the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), the new lines recorded a ridership of 1.10 lakh till 8 pm on the second day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.
"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," the Prime Minister tweeted.
As Monday marks the 97th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects to the late leader via his official Twitter account.
INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class submarines, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving a boost to the force's prowess.
INS Vagir, which has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here with technology transfer from France, was commissioned in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.
"The submarine will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests in deterring the enemy, and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in the times of crisis," the Navy said.
'Vagir' means sand shark, which represents stealth and fearlessness, two qualities synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, it said. Equipped with some of the best sensors in the world, its weapons package include sufficient wire guided torpedoes and sub-surface to surface missiles to neutralise a large enemy fleet, the Navy said. (PTI)
On the occasion of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's 97th birth anniversary, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's team Monday shared an old picture of him with Balasaheb and Aaditya Thackeray. The image was shared via the official account of the Office of Uddhavs Thackeray.
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has challenged the summons issued against him by a magistrate court on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak
Sangh (RSS) supporter’s complaint over alleged defamatory remarks during a TV interview in 2021.
Akhtar’s criminal revision petition stated that the the court, before issuing summons to him in its order on December 13, 2022, had not followed proper procedure and had “jumped to conclusions in a hasty and inappropriate manner”. Read more
The tightly-packed chawls in M East ward — near one of Asia’s largest dumping grounds in Deonar — record nine out of every 100 deaths from asthma in the city, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The M East ward located in Govandi comprises about 6.5 per cent of the city’s total population and recorded 9.16 (8.97) per cent of total deaths related to asthma in the last six years. Between 2016-2021, Mumbai recorded 6,757 deaths of which 619 were from the M East ward.
Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, a resident of the area, collected the data through the Right to Information (RTI), which showed that out of the six years between 2016-2021 except for 2020 and 2017, the ward saw the most number of deaths due to asthma. Read full report here
A special court in Mumbai has directed Taloja Central Prison authorities to allow two of the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, lawyers Surendra Gadling and Arun Ferreira who represent themselves, to use computers twice a week and provide the necessary software to view documents submitted by NIA.
Gadling and Ferreira had moved separate applications last year stating the National Investigation Agency had provided electronic evidence in a hard disk. The hard disk was kept in the possession of the jail, where the two are lodged. They had sought access to the disks to prepare their defence and a laptop or computer. The jail authorities had opposed the plea stating that there was no such provision to provide access to computers to undertrials. Read more
The Mumbai-Goa Highway will be developed on the lines of the expressway between the metropolis and Pune as well as the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Corridor to Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Thane.
Addressing the concluding function of the 'Malvani Mahotsav' on Sunday night, Shinde said the expressway between Mumbai and Goa will be a greenfield one (fresh construction) and will be access controlled.
The coastal road to Sindhudurg in the state's Konkan region will also be widened, he added. (PTI)
As Monday marks the 97th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the presidents of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena respectively, shared tweets from their official accounts paying their respects to the late leader.
The 97th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be marked by the two factions of the Shiv Sena separately on Monday. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction will unveil Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait in the central hall of the state legislature in South Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray will pay tribute to his father at Bal Thackeray’s lifesize statue installed at Regal Circle in Colaba. While Uddhav has been invited by the state government for the unveiling of Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait, he has chosen to skip the function.
The oil portrait will be unveiled by Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The entire Thackeray family, including Uddhav and various estranged members of the family like MNS chief Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray, who had extended support to Shinde, have also been invited to the function along with several Union ministers, cabinet ministers, state MLAs and MPs and eminent personalities from Maharashtra’s sports and cultural arena. Read more
A level-two (medium) fire broke out at Shivaji Mandai in Kurla West at 10.19 PM on Sunday night. No injuries have been reported. The flames were doused around 5.18 am on Monday.
The fire was confined to 15 to 20 shops selling electric wires, electric installations, stocks of various articles, plastic material, and scrap material.
Due to the fire, the loft of some shops collapsed, while some other shops developed cracks.
