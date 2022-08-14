scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Live now

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Mumbai News, Maharashtra News Live, Mumbai Rain Live Updates, August 14, 2022: The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) held a march and sapling plantation programme on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 13, under the guidance of its Vice-Chairman and MD Sanjay Mukherjee.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:07:42 am
Mumbai Live News | Maharashtra News Live Updates | Maharashtra News Live | Mumbai Live Today Mumbai, Maharashtra Live News Today: Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete's car that met with an accident. (Express photo)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live (August 14): Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete passed away on Sunday after his car met with an accident on the MumbaiPune Expressway, Raigad district collector Mahendra Kalyankar confirmed. Mete, who was travelling in a SUV, was returning from Pune while the accident took place. He was admitted to the MGM hospital in Kamothe.

In other news, The Bombay High Court recently directed that every police personnel in the state should be aware of the recent guidelines issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) about the procedures to be followed during arrests and recording reasons for the same by August 30. The court also warned that “failure to abide by the said guidelines, shall invite disciplinary action against the said officer as well as the superiors.”

Meanwhile in Pune, in a massive combing operation ahead of 75th Independence Day, Pune City Police ran a check on as many as 3,381 history-sheeters in the city on Friday night and early hours of Saturday. During the combing operation, police arrested 61 persons for committing various crimes. Police also recovered two pistols, cartridges and 35 sharp weapons from some of the accused. Offences were lodged against them under sections of the Indian Arms Act.

Live Blog

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete passes away after car crash; Cops carry out massive combing operation ahead of I-Day; Watch this space for more updates from Mumbai, Pune and Maharashtra.

09:07 (IST)14 Aug 2022
CM Eknath Shinde reaches MGM hospital

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at MGM hospital.

Express photo by Narendra vaskar
09:04 (IST)14 Aug 2022
Maharashtra Governor expresses shock over Vinayak Mete's death

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted: Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. Deepest condolences

08:59 (IST)14 Aug 2022
Patriotism is the only way to keep India united, says Karnataka CM Bommai in Pune

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Pune on Saturday that patriotism was the only way to keep India united, adding that crores of houses in India have hoisted the Tricolour on a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bommai launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Amanora Township in Hadapsar area in Pune on Saturday in the presence of Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation Limited (CCL), C T Ravi, member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Aditya Deshpande and Vivek Kulkarni from CCL. Read more. 

08:48 (IST)14 Aug 2022
Vinayak Mete death updates

  • Highway police said that his driver was trying to overtake a truck.
  • Deputy  chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the hospital.

08:46 (IST)14 Aug 2022
Vinayak Mete death: Versova MLA says he was travelling to Mumbai for meeting on Maratha reservation

Versova MLA Bharati Lavhekar of BJP and an aide of Mete said that he was coming to Mumbai for a meeting on Maratha reservation and was again going to his hometown Beed for Independence day rally.

08:43 (IST)14 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Mumbai, Pune and Maharashtra. 

In other news, a 17-year-old boy, along with four others, has been taken into custody by police in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old sister to death and shooting dead a 22-year-old man — from a different caste — who was in a relationship with her. The police said that the four others are also related to the woman with one of them being a minor. They were opposed to the woman’s relationship with the deceased, Rakesh Sanjay Rajput.

National Lok Adalat: Rs 524 crore collected as settlement in 8,954 cases

A total of Rs 524.4 crore was collected as settlements in 8,954 cases in the National Lok Adalat held on August 13 in the state. This programme was organised and implemented in the Courts of Metropolitan Magistrates, Mumbai, under the guidance of Hon’ble I/c Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai.

Disappointed, not one woman minister in Cabinet, says Pankaja

Pankaja Munde, the BJP national secretary and in charge of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the absence of a woman minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet. Speaking to mediapersons at Parli in Beed, Munde said, “I have not played any role in the formation of this government… So, I will not take false credit.”

Smoke from factory makes breathing difficult for residents of housing society in Mulund

For past eight months residents of Marathon Cosmos housing society located next to the Tansa Pipeline in Mulund (West) are facing breathing issues due to smoke emanating from a garment factory, believed to be a garment making factory in the area. The emissions continues to take place despite formal complaints submitted to the police, BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

On April 6, the residents wrote a formal complaint letter to BMC’s T ward and another to Mulund police station. When contacted, Kantilal Kothimbire, senior inspector of Mulund police station said, “We had forwarded the complaint to BMC soon as we received it, as issuing permission to factories is the responsibility of the BMC.”

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:34:35 am