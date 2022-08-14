Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live (August 14): Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete passed away on Sunday after his car met with an accident on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Raigad district collector Mahendra Kalyankar confirmed. Mete, who was travelling in a SUV, was returning from Pune while the accident took place. He was admitted to the MGM hospital in Kamothe.
In other news, The Bombay High Court recently directed that every police personnel in the state should be aware of the recent guidelines issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) about the procedures to be followed during arrests and recording reasons for the same by August 30. The court also warned that “failure to abide by the said guidelines, shall invite disciplinary action against the said officer as well as the superiors.”
Meanwhile in Pune, in a massive combing operation ahead of 75th Independence Day, Pune City Police ran a check on as many as 3,381 history-sheeters in the city on Friday night and early hours of Saturday. During the combing operation, police arrested 61 persons for committing various crimes. Police also recovered two pistols, cartridges and 35 sharp weapons from some of the accused. Offences were lodged against them under sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at MGM hospital.
The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted: Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. Deepest condolences
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Pune on Saturday that patriotism was the only way to keep India united, adding that crores of houses in India have hoisted the Tricolour on a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bommai launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Amanora Township in Hadapsar area in Pune on Saturday in the presence of Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation Limited (CCL), C T Ravi, member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Aditya Deshpande and Vivek Kulkarni from CCL. Read more.
Versova MLA Bharati Lavhekar of BJP and an aide of Mete said that he was coming to Mumbai for a meeting on Maratha reservation and was again going to his hometown Beed for Independence day rally.
