Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

In other news, a 17-year-old boy, along with four others, has been taken into custody by police in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old sister to death and shooting dead a 22-year-old man — from a different caste — who was in a relationship with her. The police said that the four others are also related to the woman with one of them being a minor. They were opposed to the woman’s relationship with the deceased, Rakesh Sanjay Rajput.

A total of Rs 524.4 crore was collected as settlements in 8,954 cases in the National Lok Adalat held on August 13 in the state. This programme was organised and implemented in the Courts of Metropolitan Magistrates, Mumbai, under the guidance of Hon’ble I/c Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai.

Pankaja Munde, the BJP national secretary and in charge of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the absence of a woman minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet. Speaking to mediapersons at Parli in Beed, Munde said, “I have not played any role in the formation of this government… So, I will not take false credit.”

For past eight months residents of Marathon Cosmos housing society located next to the Tansa Pipeline in Mulund (West) are facing breathing issues due to smoke emanating from a garment factory, believed to be a garment making factory in the area. The emissions continues to take place despite formal complaints submitted to the police, BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).