scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Jan 19; inauguration of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai metro lines likely

Mumbai News Live Updates: Once the entire stretch of these two Mumbai Metro lines with 30 stations and a 35-km elevated corridor becomes operational, it can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers per day.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | January 11, 2023 09:10 IST
PM Modi, Mumbai metro, Eknath Shinde, Devendra FadnavisMumbai News Live Updates: M Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are expected to cut their visit to Davos for the World Economic Conference short after the latest development on the visit (File)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates, January 11 2023: PM Modi is likely to make a visit to the country’s financial capital on January 19 (next Thursday) for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations, according to sources. CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are expected to cut their visit to Davos for the World Economic Conference short after the latest development on the visit. Once the entire stretch of these two lines with 30 stations and a 35-km elevated corridor becomes operational, it can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers per day.

In other news, the Maharashtra government shall form a committee to find a solution for the issues faced by the administration while carrying out recruitment for 75,000 government jobs, for which 15 lakh people have applied, officials said. Officials were instructed to set up the committee under the chairmanship of the  state chief secretary within two days after the issue was addressed in the state cabinet meeting, said sources. The matter was highlighted in a letter written by Bhandara district selection committee member secretary to the additional chief secretary (rural development) which elaborated on different issues, from capacity of companies who have been assigned the task to no availability of laboratories in Bhandara.

In a relief to students aspiring to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday decided that apart from the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent and above in Class 12, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE-Main score. As the JEE-Advanced already has this criterion, this part-relaxation also will allow students to compete for seats in prestigious IITs and NITs. This eligibility criteria was suspended in the pandemic due to lack of uniformity in evaluation practices undertaken by different boards – state as well as national, owing to the pandemic conditions.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates:

Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key pilot project — launched by RBI

He came to Mumbai 25 years ago, leaving his home in Bihar’s Vaishali district, and now sells fruit near the Reserve Bank of India’s headquarters on Mint Road. But what makes the story of Bachhe Lal Sahani unique is something else.

The 45-year-old is part of the nationwide pilot project on using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or e-rupee — an initiative of the RBI itself.

30-year-old daycare home for children, youths with addiction relocated 15 km away in Mahul

Nearly four years after a foot overbridge (FOB), also known as Himalaya bridge, connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed in Mumbai, killing seven persons and injuring 33 others, a new FOB is slated to be opened in the next few months. However, a daycare centre that had been functioning under the bridge for 30 years has been relocated 15 km away to Mahul.

Run by NGO Support since 1993, the daycare centre, which was situated right under the collapsed bridge, took care of children and youth in the 6-25 year age bracket who were addicted to substances, putting them through deaddiction programes and helping rehabilitate them.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:10 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close