Mumbai News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Jan 19; inauguration of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai metro lines likely

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates, January 11 2023: PM Modi is likely to make a visit to the country’s financial capital on January 19 (next Thursday) for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations, according to sources. CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are expected to cut their visit to Davos for the World Economic Conference short after the latest development on the visit. Once the entire stretch of these two lines with 30 stations and a 35-km elevated corridor becomes operational, it can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers per day.

In other news, the Maharashtra government shall form a committee to find a solution for the issues faced by the administration while carrying out recruitment for 75,000 government jobs, for which 15 lakh people have applied, officials said. Officials were instructed to set up the committee under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary within two days after the issue was addressed in the state cabinet meeting, said sources. The matter was highlighted in a letter written by Bhandara district selection committee member secretary to the additional chief secretary (rural development) which elaborated on different issues, from capacity of companies who have been assigned the task to no availability of laboratories in Bhandara.

In a relief to students aspiring to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday decided that apart from the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent and above in Class 12, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE-Main score. As the JEE-Advanced already has this criterion, this part-relaxation also will allow students to compete for seats in prestigious IITs and NITs. This eligibility criteria was suspended in the pandemic due to lack of uniformity in evaluation practices undertaken by different boards – state as well as national, owing to the pandemic conditions.