Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: 11 dead, 38 injured as bus rams into truck in Nashik; IMD issues yellow alert

Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, on Friday said that the formation of the BJP-Shinde Sena government could be achieved due to months of planning.

Speaking at a party function in Pune, Patil said, “After the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP lost power despite being number the one party. It was a setback. To keep the morale high of party workers, we had to keep saying that ‘BJP will soon return to power in Maharashtra’.”The party required 40 additional MLAs to reach the half-way mark of 145 in the state Assembly.

He said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the difference between BJP and Congress was of only two seats. So, it was easy to dislodge the Congress government and get BJP back to power. In Karnataka, too, BJP required just three MLAs to dislodge the ruling Congress-JD(U) government.”

On June 20, the Shiv Sena split with 40 of its 55 MLAs defecting to the Eknath Shinde camp. It led to the formation of the BJP and Shinde Sena government.

As announced in the first Cabinet meeting of the Eknath Shinde government on June 30, the Jalyukta Shivar scheme – pet project of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from 2014-19 – is set to make a comeback.The new version of the scheme will be a mix of technical and social approach towards water conservation, said officials.

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 will cater to approximately 5,000 new villages, where technical works of water conservation, such as deepening and widening of water bodies as well as construction of small earthen dams and digging of farm ponds, will be undertaken.

“These villages were not covered during the 2014-2019 phase of the scheme. We are in the process of identifying the villages and soon a list will be made,” said an official from the water conservation department.

The other component of the scheme will deal with over 22,000 villages where water conservation works were carried out during 2014-19. “The work planned here is about spreading awareness about water literacy, water management and conservation principles,” the official said.