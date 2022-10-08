scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Live now

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: 11 dead, 38 injured as bus rams into truck in Nashik; IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates: Reacting to the accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “This is an unfortunate incident. I am in continuous contact with the officials in Nashik. All the necessary assistance is being provided.”

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: October 8, 2022 10:01:55 am
The bus rammed into a truck near Nandur naka in Nashik city early on Saturday. (Source: Nashik Municipal Commissioner)

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, October 8, 2022: Eleven people died and 38 were injured when a bus rammed into a truck near Nandur naka in Nashik city early on Saturday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said, “The accident took place at around 5.20 am. This bus rammed into the truck whose diesel tank exploded and caught fire. Most of the people in the bus were sleeping. We have found 10 dead bodies and the remains of another which is why we presume that 11 people have died so far. Of those injured, two people are in a serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU of a local hospital.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert in Mumbai for Saturday. Heavy overnight showers left several parts of Mumbai waterlogged early on Saturday morning. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed areas like Sion and Hindmata inundated, affecting vehicular movement.

More from Mumbai

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday on rival Eknath Shinde group’s claim on the party’s bow and arrow election symbol in view of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypoll. In a letter to Thackeray, the EC directed it to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. “In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” it added.

Live Blog

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai, says ‘Congress needs me’; Maharashtra Forest department takes over 195 hectare of mangrove land from state government; Read latest Maharashtra updates here

10:01 (IST)08 Oct 2022
Bizman behind wheel of speeding SUV ‘flees from spot in ambulance’, held after 12-hr long manhunt

Irfan Abdul Bilakhya, the 40-year-old businessman from south Mumbai allegedly responsible for driving the speeding vehicle that killed five people on the Bandra-Worli Sea link early Wednesday, had set the Mumbai Police on a 12-hour long manhunt after slipping away from the accident site in an ambulance.

Bilakhya escaped from the spot in one of the ambulances that arrived at the accident site and did not disclose his name to the police or stop to help the injured, said sources. (Read More)

10:00 (IST)08 Oct 2022
Nashik: 11 dead, 38 injured as bus rams into truck

Eleven people died and 38 were injured when a bus rammed into a truck near Nandur naka in Nashik city early on Saturday.

Talking about the accident, Jayant Naiknaware, the Police Commissioner of Nashik, said: “The bus had left from Yavatmal on Friday at 3:30 pm. At half past five in the morning, it met with the accident. The locals rushed to the spot and saved 2-3 people. Identification of the deceased is underway. The driver of the truck is absconding.” (Read More)

10:00 (IST)08 Oct 2022
Overnight rain leaves many areas in Mumbai inundated, hits traffic

Heavy overnight showers left several parts of Mumbai waterlogged early on Saturday morning. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed areas like Sion and Hindmata inundated, affecting vehicular movement.

In one of the videos shared by ANI, both motorists and pedestrians, including students, were seen struggling to wade through an inundated road in Sion area. (Read More)

Months of planning led to BJP forming government, says Chandrakant Patil

Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, on Friday said that the formation of the BJP-Shinde Sena government could be achieved due to months of planning.

Speaking at a party function in Pune, Patil said, “After the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP lost power despite being number the one party. It was a setback. To keep the morale high of party workers, we had to keep saying that ‘BJP will soon return to power in Maharashtra’.”The party required 40 additional MLAs to reach the half-way mark of 145 in the state Assembly.

He said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the difference between BJP and Congress was of only two seats. So, it was easy to dislodge the Congress government and get BJP back to power. In Karnataka, too, BJP required just three MLAs to dislodge the ruling Congress-JD(U) government.”

On June 20, the Shiv Sena split with 40 of its 55 MLAs defecting to the Eknath Shinde camp. It led to the formation of the BJP and Shinde Sena government.

Mix of technical & social approach, Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 to launch soon

As announced in the first Cabinet meeting of the Eknath Shinde government on June 30, the Jalyukta Shivar scheme – pet project of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from 2014-19 – is set to make a comeback.The new version of the scheme will be a mix of technical and social approach towards water conservation, said officials.

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 will cater to approximately 5,000 new villages, where technical works of water conservation, such as deepening and widening of water bodies as well as construction of small earthen dams and digging of farm ponds, will be undertaken.

“These villages were not covered during the 2014-2019 phase of the scheme. We are in the process of identifying the villages and soon a list will be made,” said an official from the water conservation department.

The other component of the scheme will deal with over 22,000 villages where water conservation works were carried out during 2014-19. “The work planned here is about spreading awareness about water literacy, water management and conservation principles,” the official said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:31:39 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments