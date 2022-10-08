Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: 11 dead, 38 injured as bus rams into truck in Nashik; IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai News Today Live Updates, October 8, 2022: Eleven people died and 38 were injured when a bus rammed into a truck near Nandur naka in Nashik city early on Saturday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said, “The accident took place at around 5.20 am. This bus rammed into the truck whose diesel tank exploded and caught fire. Most of the people in the bus were sleeping. We have found 10 dead bodies and the remains of another which is why we presume that 11 people have died so far. Of those injured, two people are in a serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU of a local hospital.”
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert in Mumbai for Saturday. Heavy overnight showers left several parts of Mumbai waterlogged early on Saturday morning. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed areas like Sion and Hindmata inundated, affecting vehicular movement.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday on rival Eknath Shinde group’s claim on the party’s bow and arrow election symbol in view of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypoll. In a letter to Thackeray, the EC directed it to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. “In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” it added.
Irfan Abdul Bilakhya, the 40-year-old businessman from south Mumbai allegedly responsible for driving the speeding vehicle that killed five people on the Bandra-Worli Sea link early Wednesday, had set the Mumbai Police on a 12-hour long manhunt after slipping away from the accident site in an ambulance.
Bilakhya escaped from the spot in one of the ambulances that arrived at the accident site and did not disclose his name to the police or stop to help the injured, said sources.
Talking about the accident, Jayant Naiknaware, the Police Commissioner of Nashik, said: “The bus had left from Yavatmal on Friday at 3:30 pm. At half past five in the morning, it met with the accident. The locals rushed to the spot and saved 2-3 people. Identification of the deceased is underway. The driver of the truck is absconding.” (Read More)
In one of the videos shared by ANI, both motorists and pedestrians, including students, were seen struggling to wade through an inundated road in Sion area.