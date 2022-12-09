Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro Line 2B to connect three other corridors, Monorail and rail stations

Metro Line 2B between DN Nagar and Mandale — the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai — will also connect three other Metro lines. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, 9 December 2022: Travel for citizens will become more seamless in Mumbai as Metro Line 2B between DN Nagar and Mandale — the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai — will also connect three other Metro lines. The line is proposed to connect with the suburban railway stations at Kurla East and Mankhurd allowing passengers to access Central Railway and Harbour line trains as well as the Monorail station at Chembur.

In other news, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index continues to drop and and on 8 December dropped to ‘very poor’, which was higher than Delhi’s AQI at 263 or in the ‘poor’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As Mumbai AQI became worse than Delhi’s, doctors advised people to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, especially those who have respiratory illnesses, while stepping out.As The Indian Express reported that the onset of winter combined with poor air quality has led to a rise in chronic respiratory illnesses with patients flocking to hospitals OPDs with recurrent colds and cough with many taking more than two weeks for recovery.

Some positive updates in the city as police stations in Maharashtra are likely to have separate units to attend to complaints of crimes against women and children. A proposal in this regard was sent by Deepak Pandey, Inspector General (Prevention of Atrocities on Women) to the state Home department last week. Pandey has recommended setting up ‘women help desk — child welfare police officer (CWPO) kiosk’ in all the 1,300 police stations in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Besides handling complaints of crimes against women and children, these units will also provide counselling, legal aid and medical help, among others, to victims. The units will have police personnel in civilian clothes so that victims do not hesitate to approach police.