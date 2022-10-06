Apart from banning Adipurush film, there should be some rule to ban the producer from film industry and not allow to work for some time, Kadam said. (Image source: Screengrab/Twitter/Ram Kadam)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam demands permanent ban on film Adipurush for allegedly wrongly portraying Hindu God and Goddesses. Says, ” We will not allow screening of film Adipurush as it has distorted the Hindu gods and Goddesses. Some film producers to earn publicity and money have this habit of distorting facts. But the Hindu society will not tolerate such things.” Apart from banning the film, there should be some rule to ban the producer from film industry and not allow to work for some time, Kadam said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government has prepared a new plan for the development of Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, and said its budget would be increased to Rs 190 crore from the earlier Rs 100 crore. It will be approved in the next 15 days, he said. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering at Deekshabhoomi on the occasion of ‘Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din’. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale were also present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted his rebellion was not an act of “betrayal”, but a “revolt”. Addressing a mega rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex’s MMRDA ground on the occasion of Dussehra, Shinde said voters in the state elected the Shiv Sena and the BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections, but Thackeray “betrayed” people by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.