scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Live now

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam demands permanent ban on film Adipurush

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said that the Hindu society will not tolerate distortion of facts and distortion of Gods and Godesses

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: October 6, 2022 11:31:51 am
Mumbai, MaharashtraApart from banning Adipurush film, there should be some rule to ban the producer from film industry and not allow to work for some time, Kadam said. (Image source: Screengrab/Twitter/Ram Kadam)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam demands permanent ban on film Adipurush for allegedly wrongly portraying Hindu God and Goddesses. Says, ” We will not allow screening of film Adipurush as it has distorted the Hindu gods and Goddesses. Some film producers to earn publicity and money have this habit of distorting facts. But the Hindu society will not tolerate such things.” Apart from banning the film, there should be some rule to ban the producer from film industry and not allow to work for some time, Kadam said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government has prepared a new plan for the development of Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, and said its budget would be increased to Rs 190 crore from the earlier Rs 100 crore. It will be approved in the next 15 days, he said. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering at Deekshabhoomi on the occasion of ‘Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din’. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale were also present on the occasion.

More from Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted his rebellion was not an act of “betrayal”, but a “revolt”. Addressing a mega rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex’s MMRDA ground on the occasion of Dussehra, Shinde said voters in the state elected the Shiv Sena and the BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections, but Thackeray “betrayed” people by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Live Blog

Mumbai Maharashtra News Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the budget of new development plan of Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur would be increased to Rs 190 crore

11:31 (IST)06 Oct 2022
Mumbai sea link staffer who stopped suicide bids run over at accident site

About a decade ago, he was felicitated by the police for saving the life of a girl after a road accident in Mumbai’s Worli. In 2016, CCTV footage showed him pulling back a man dangling from the Bandra-Worli sea link trying to end his life. Around 2.40 am Wednesday, he responded to yet another call — about a car with four passengers hitting a railing on the sea link following a burst tyre.

This was the last distress call that 36-year-old Chetan Kadam, a security supervisor, would attend. Minutes later, another speeding car slammed into the handful of rescuers, including Kadam, who had gathered at the site. And he was among the five people who were killed. Read more

Mumbai sea link staffer who stopped suicide bids run over at accident site:

About a decade ago, he was felicitated by the police for saving the life of a girl after a road accident in Mumbai’s Worli. In 2016, CCTV footage showed him pulling back a man dangling from the Bandra-Worli sea link trying to end his life. Around 2.40 am Wednesday, he responded to yet another call — about a car with four passengers hitting a railing on the sea link following a burst tyre.

This was the last distress call that 36-year-old Chetan Kadam, a security supervisor, would attend. Minutes later, another speeding car slammed into the handful of rescuers, including Kadam, who had gathered at the site. And he was among the five people who were killed.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 11:16:56 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments