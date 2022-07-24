Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates: Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down

Three persons have been arrested by Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police for allegedly duping a 40-year-old realtor of Rs 3.12 crore. The police said that the three accused – Kisanbhai Salaat, Haribhai Salaat and Manish Shah, who hail from Vadodara – had duped realtor Hemant Mulchand Vaviya by handing him a bag full of fake gold coins in exchange for money.

Observing that merely because the complainant in the case, the headmaster of a Nashik school, had given his consent to quash an FIR against a parent who had assaulted him and given life threats for allegedly scolding his child, the Bombay High Court has said that it was not inclined to set aside the case.

In other updates from Pune, a woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 21.25 lakh at knife-point by two men who claimed to have come for Aadhaar card delivery at her residence. The incident took place in Somwar Peth on Saturday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised late historian Babasaheb Purandare for the latter’s “injustice” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his writings. “I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s speeches, writings and books were unjust to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Pawar said at an event organised to release Shrimant Kokate’s book, Shivcharitra Ani Vicharpravah, in Pune on Saturday.