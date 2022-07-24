scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Live now

Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates: Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down

Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates, July 24: “The decision had to be taken to convey right message… For this Fadnavis, who was the claimant of the CM post, sacrificed, which is laudable,” he added.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 24, 2022 10:10:52 am
Chandrakant Patil (File)

Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates, July 24: Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday clarified that Eknath Shinde is the leader of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. The remark came soon after state party president Chandrakant Patil said that BJP had made Shinde the CM with a “heavy heart”. Addressing the BJP state executive at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Patil, in the inaugural speech, said: “It was with a heavy heart that BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (EC) has asked both Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena to stake claim to the party. Sources said the poll panel has asked both leaders to submit evidence to prove majority and respond by August 8.

More from Mumbai

In other news, while most civic bodies and various departments have begun preparing for celebration of the 75th year of Indian Independence on directions of the Centre, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited tender bids from event management agencies for the celebrations. A satellite town of Mumbai, Panvel is located in Raigad district.

Live Blog

Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates, July 24: Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down; Covid in Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra monsoon and more.

10:08 (IST)24 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune and Maharashtra. 

Mumbai: Realtor duped of Rs 3.12 cr, 3 arrested

Three persons have been arrested by Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police for allegedly duping a 40-year-old realtor of Rs 3.12 crore. The police said that the three accused – Kisanbhai Salaat, Haribhai Salaat and Manish Shah, who hail from Vadodara – had duped realtor Hemant Mulchand Vaviya by handing him a bag full of fake gold coins in exchange for money.

‘Damaging impact on society’: HC rejects plea of parent booked for assaulting headmaster

Observing that merely because the complainant in the case, the headmaster of a Nashik school, had given his consent to quash an FIR against a parent who had assaulted him and given life threats for allegedly scolding his child, the Bombay High Court has said that it was not inclined to set aside the case.

In other updates from Pune, a woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 21.25 lakh at knife-point by two men who claimed to have come for Aadhaar card delivery at her residence. The incident took place in Somwar Peth on Saturday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised late historian Babasaheb Purandare for the latter’s “injustice” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his writings. “I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s speeches, writings and books were unjust to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Pawar said at an event organised to release Shrimant Kokate’s book, Shivcharitra Ani Vicharpravah, in Pune on Saturday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.