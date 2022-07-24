Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates: Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down

Mumbai, Maharashtra New Live Updates, July 24: Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday clarified that Eknath Shinde is the leader of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. The remark came soon after state party president Chandrakant Patil said that BJP had made Shinde the CM with a “heavy heart”. Addressing the BJP state executive at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Patil, in the inaugural speech, said: “It was with a heavy heart that BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad… But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.”
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (EC) has asked both Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena to stake claim to the party. Sources said the poll panel has asked both leaders to submit evidence to prove majority and respond by August 8.
In other news, while most civic bodies and various departments have begun preparing for celebration of the 75th year of Indian Independence on directions of the Centre, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited tender bids from event management agencies for the celebrations. A satellite town of Mumbai, Panvel is located in Raigad district.
