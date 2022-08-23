Mumbai, Maharashtra Live Updates: After terror threat, cops to travel to Haryana, UP as some numbers traced to 2 states

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates (August 23): Technical analysis of some mobile phone numbers mentioned in the messages threatening “26/11-like” attacks in Mumbai traced them to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and teams of police will soon travel to these states, an official said on Monday, PTI reported. The messages were received on WhatsApp on a helpline number of the traffic police’s Worli control room around 11:45 on August 19 night warning of a “26/11-like” attack on the city from a phone number with Pakistan’s country code.
DEPUTY CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said on the floor of the House that in light of rapidly evolving cyber crime cases, “outsourcing” investigation to IT companies should be considered.
He said this was the trend in several countries when it came to fighting cyber crime. Responding to a question by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on rising cyber crimes, Fadnavis said, “…The cyber police have taken new equipment and there are 34 cyber and forensic laboratories across the state. We are also undertaking manpower training…it is also true that we will have to train personnel. Hence, I feel we should think about outsourcing investigations….” He added, “These companies are a step ahead of cyber criminals…if we take people, they are not upgraded.
However, the technology upgrades every year.” Responding to Fadnavis, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said, “We do not know how much control we will have on their processes once the details go to another company.” Fadnavis assured him that he was not suggesting outsourcing of cyber crime detection. Citing the example of outsourcing the issuing of passports, he said, “They issue the passports but it is the government that decides who should or should not get a passport.” Read more.
This academic year, Mithibai College at Vile Parle in Mumbai is starting a mandatory course on life skills which will include a topic on human values and ethics. Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga is going to teach the importance of mental and emotional health in the foundation course for first-year students. Whereas at RD National College in Bandra, a novel concept of a “student connect” initiative will be revived to ensure peer support as students are back on campus.
Different city colleges have introduced novel ways to help students ease into a new normal, post pandemic.
Pandemic after-effects
As colleges reopened, it was literally the first day in college for many students as for the past two years, they had had only online classes. For them, it is a huge leap from attending school before the pandemic to starting degree-college life afterwards. Their junior college years, which provide a transitional window, went in the blink of an eye as they sat in front of computer screens indoors. Read more.
NEARLY1,63,889 hectares of farmland in Marathwada area has come under snail attack, the government informed the legislative assembly on Monday. Soyabean crop has been hit the most, the government said.
The issue of snail attack, one of the rare instances in the state, was raised through a calling attention motion in the Assembly by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and few others. Pawar highlighted that the snail attack has destroyed soyabean and other Kharif crops. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the farmers are now being faced with the threat of conducting second time sowing as entire Kharif crop has been destroyed by the snail attack.
“It was necessary that panchanamas are conducted immediately to ascertain the losses,” he said. Read more.