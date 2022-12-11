Mumbai Live News Updates: PM Modi in Nagpur today to inaugurate Phase 1 of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Mumbai Live News Updates, 11 December 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, a 520-km stretch connecting Nagpur and Shirdi in Ahmednagar. The PM will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday to inaugurate several projects. The six-lane road is the second greenfield expressway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The entire 701-km project connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is expected to be completed by July 2023.
In other news, in a first-of-its-kind inquiry ordered against the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra’s Upa-Lokayukta has directed the state public works department to probe an additional payment of Rs 11.16 crore made to a contractor involved in the construction of a service road at Vadgaon and a bypass road at Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Hearing a complaint filed by a person named Dinesh Deshmukh, Upa-Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia on December 5 asked the head of PWD’s vigilance department to submit a final report within a month.
Bombay High Court acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of stalking software engineer in Mumbai maintaining that it is “highly impossible to follow somebody, who is walking on the foothpath at busy morning office hours”. It said that while the woman had alleged that the accused came near her and said “good morning”, he could have been talking on his cellphone through a Bluetooth device, as claimed by the defense. “Nowadays, even people use Bluetooth device while using cellphones. So, even the other person cannot understand whether the man is talking on his cellphone or what? So, such misunderstandings are definitely possible,” the metropolitan magistrate said in the order passed earlier this week.
Twenty-five students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have accepted job offers with pay packages greater than Rs 1 crore per annum in the nine days of the ongoing placement process on campus.
Over 1,500 offers were made by more than 400 organisations participating in the process, including domestic as well as international. A total of 71 offers were made by international organisations. Out of the total offers, 1,224 were accepted by students, including 63 international offers. Read more