scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Live now

Mumbai Live News Updates: PM Modi in Nagpur today to inaugurate Phase 1 of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Mumbai Live News Updates: The PM will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday to inaugurate several projects.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 11, 2022 8:30:34 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Live News Updates, 11 December 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate Phase I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway, a 520-km stretch connecting Nagpur and Shirdi in Ahmednagar. The PM will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday to inaugurate several projects. The six-lane road is the second greenfield expressway in the state after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The entire 701-km project connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is expected to be completed by July 2023.

In other news, in a first-of-its-kind inquiry ordered against the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra’s Upa-Lokayukta has directed the state public works department to probe an additional payment of Rs 11.16 crore made to a contractor involved in the construction of a service road at Vadgaon and a bypass road at Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Hearing a complaint filed by a person named Dinesh Deshmukh, Upa-Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia on December 5 asked the head of PWD’s vigilance department to submit a final report within a month.

More from Mumbai

Bombay High Court acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of stalking software engineer in Mumbai maintaining that it is “highly impossible to follow somebody, who is walking on the foothpath at busy morning office hours”. It said that while the woman had alleged that the accused came near her and said “good morning”, he could have been talking on his cellphone through a Bluetooth device, as claimed by the defense. “Nowadays, even people use Bluetooth device while using cellphones. So, even the other person cannot understand whether the man is talking on his cellphone or what? So, such misunderstandings are definitely possible,” the metropolitan magistrate said in the order passed earlier this week.

Live Blog

Mumbai Live News Updates: Bombay High Court acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of stalking software engineer in Mumbai maintaining that it is “highly impossible to follow somebody, who is walking on the foothpath at busy morning office hours”; Follow live for more updates

08:30 (IST)11 Dec 2022
IIT-Bombay placements: Over 1,500 offers made, 25 of them more than Rs 1 cr per year

Twenty-five students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have accepted job offers with pay packages greater than Rs 1 crore per annum in the nine days of the ongoing placement process on campus.

Over 1,500 offers were made by more than 400 organisations participating in the process, including domestic as well as international. A total of 71 offers were made by international organisations. Out of the total offers, 1,224 were accepted by students, including 63 international offers. Read more

SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shinde legislators

SEVERAL VEHICLES procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund, meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, are instead being used as escort vehicles for MPs and MLAs of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction since July this year.

In June this year, the Mumbai Police purchased 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas at the cost of over Rs 30 crore under the Nirbhaya fund — a corpus set by the Centre in 2013 for state governments to implement schemes for the safety of women. By July, the vehicles had been distributed to police stations.

Changing City: A cable-stayed bridge over Dadar station to replace a nearly 100-year-old Tilak Bridge

With Tilak Bridge, which runs over the railway lines in Dadar, being declared dilapidated in a structural audit, a new bridge over Dadar station is a necessity. The proposed bridge will run parallel to the present-day Tilak Bridge that runs over the railway lines in Dadar in Central Mumbai. Civic officials said that this will be a cable-stayed structure for which minimum piling work will be required. The primary objective to build this new bridge is to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow through Dadar and Parel in central Mumbai, which is one of the busiest areas in the city. The proposed bridge will be 670 metres long and will have three by three lanes for vehicular movement.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:11:58 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close