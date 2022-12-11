Mumbai Live News Updates: PM Modi in Nagpur today to inaugurate Phase 1 of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shinde legislators

SEVERAL VEHICLES procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund, meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, are instead being used as escort vehicles for MPs and MLAs of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction since July this year.

In June this year, the Mumbai Police purchased 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas at the cost of over Rs 30 crore under the Nirbhaya fund — a corpus set by the Centre in 2013 for state governments to implement schemes for the safety of women. By July, the vehicles had been distributed to police stations.

Changing City: A cable-stayed bridge over Dadar station to replace a nearly 100-year-old Tilak Bridge

With Tilak Bridge, which runs over the railway lines in Dadar, being declared dilapidated in a structural audit, a new bridge over Dadar station is a necessity. The proposed bridge will run parallel to the present-day Tilak Bridge that runs over the railway lines in Dadar in Central Mumbai. Civic officials said that this will be a cable-stayed structure for which minimum piling work will be required. The primary objective to build this new bridge is to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow through Dadar and Parel in central Mumbai, which is one of the busiest areas in the city. The proposed bridge will be 670 metres long and will have three by three lanes for vehicular movement.