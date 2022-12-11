Mumbai Live News Updates: MVA leaders discuss Dec 17 protest plan against state govt

Mumbai Live News Updates, 12 December 2022: Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met here on Sunday to discuss preparations for a protest march organised by the Opposition bloc against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on December 17 on various issues. The march will commence from Jijamata Udyan at 11.30 am and culminate at CSMT station in south Mumbai, a distance of almost 4 km, Congress leader Naseem Khan said. He said the insult of icons, the Maharashtra -Karnataka boundary dispute are among the issues that will be highlighted during the upcoming protest. Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Samajwadi Party will take part in the agitation, according to news agency PTI.
In other news, a day after The Indian Express reported that at least 30 vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund to fight crimes against women were instead used for security of MLAs and MPs linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, Opposition leaders criticised the move and sought answers from the Shinde-Fadnavis government. NCP MP Supriya Sule, NCP’s Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant among others took to social media to criticise the move.
Meanwhile, the state government has turned its focus on the textile sector to attract investments and generate employment. Sources in the textile department said that the government has set a target of Rs 36,000 crore investment in the sector, which is likely to generate 10 lakh jobs in the state. Sources feel that achieving the target within two and half years is going to be a daunting task for BJP-Sena (BSS) coalition. The state, which accounts for 28 per cent of the country’s cotton production, has planned to develop textile hubs in the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada
With the addition of seven new cases of coronavirus, Mumbai's tally of infections reached 11,55,004 on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,196 with 16 patients recovering from the infection, leaving the city with 64 active cases, the official said.
As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the average doubling rate of cases in the city was 1,33,120 days. (PTI)
A new bus stop was set up near Mantralaya in South Mumbai on Sunday. The bus stop has a welcome board for G20 delegates. (Express Photos by Ganesh Shirsekar )
The Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a riot case of 1992, an official said on Sunday.
Based on technical inputs, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Dindoshi bus depot in the western suburb of Malad on Friday, the official said. The accused was wanted in a case of rioting that occurred in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police in 1992, he added.
The police had named nine accused in the first information report (FIR) registered at the time and filed a chargesheet. Two of the accused were acquitted and one had died, the official said. (PTI)
The Pimpri Chichwad police in Maharashtra’s Pune district have suspended three of its officers and seven other personnel in connection with the incident in which ink was thrown at senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil. The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday in apparent protest against minister Patil’s controversial remark about Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
The attack on the senior BJP leader came a day after he made a statement in Aurangabad district. Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions, they “begged” people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges. The use of the word “begged” stirred up a controversy. Follow Pune live updates
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government came under fire from the Opposition, including Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance members, on Sunday after The Indian Express reported that escort vehicles for legislators belonging to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had been purchased using Nirbhaya funds that are meant to be used for fighting crimes against women.
Terming the action a “disgrace”, former state minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “This is a disgrace. The monstrous ambition of one man, and the power hungry group wanting these perks, has led to our State being pulled backward and this circus goes on.” Read more
Manoj Bhaskar Garbade (34), a member of Samata Sainik Dal, who allegedly threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday, was sent to police custody till Wednesday (December 14) after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police presented him before a judicial magistrate on Sunday.
Along with Garbade, Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj (29), a member of Samata Sainik Dal and Vijay Dharma Ovhal (40), secretary with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, were also sent to police custody.
The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (Defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy).
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on short-term politics not helping the country and questioned the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government with the faction led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.
The PM made the statement while addressing a gathering in Nagpur earlier in the day after launching and inaugurating projects worth Rs 75,000 crore. He said the "country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics" and that "some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties".
Terming the statement as "funny", Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said "short-term politics is is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy and agencies to form illegal and unconstitutional government". (PTI)
Highlighting the rich heritage of Indian traditional medicine, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving "global reach" to Ayurveda.
Speaking at the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) in Panaji, Sawant said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave global reach to Ayurveda. Today I am announcing that we will create a Ministry of AYUSH in Goa for the AYUSH doctors of the state." Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), organized by the Ministry of Ayush. The event showcased the scientificity, efficacy and strength of the Ayush system of medicines at the global level in Panaji, Goa.
With the aim of boosting infrastructure and promoting research in traditional medicine, Modi inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes on Sunday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Goa.
While addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, Modi said the Ayurveda Congress is a noteworthy effort to further popularise India’s traditions.
Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th world Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.
The Centre has issued a notification for the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a Supreme Court judge.
The Supreme Court collegium, headed by the then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, had recommended in a meeting on September 26 that Justice Datta, 57, be appointed as a judge at the apex court. It took nearly two-and-a-half months for the Centre to clear his name. The last time Bombay High Court Chief Justice to be elevated as a Supreme Court judge was Anil Dave, in April 2010. Read more
Responding to an Indian Express report on Nirbhaya Fund vehicles being allotted as part of Y-plus security to legislators belonging to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said that safety of people and women of the state is more important than that of MPs and MLAs.
“On the one hand the Chief Minister claims that the public is with him. On the other hand he provides Y plus security to each of his MLAs and MPs. If the public is with them, then what exactly are they afraid of?” Patil asked in a series of tweets. Read more
The police in Maharashtra’s Virar have registered an FIR after a 19-year-old woman jumped off a moving vehicle with her 10-month-old daughter allegedly following a molestation bid by the driver on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday, officers said. The child succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall.
While the police have booked the car driver, the woman has been changing her statement regarding the incident, investigators said. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday interacted with passengers in the Nagpur Metro after he inaugurated the phase-1 of Nagpur Metro. The prime minister flagged off two metro trains.
Despite several regions in the financial capital of India experiencing 'very poor' air, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai in 'poor' category on Sunday.
According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of the state capital of Maharashtra was 211 as on Sunday morning. The AQI in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 305 while Chembur recorded it at 302. However, Mazagaon in Mumbai also witnessed 'very poor' air with an AQI of 328 and Malad saw 'poor' air quality at 290 AQI.
Meanwhile, there are some places that saw better air quality than others but still not up to the mark of satisfaction-- such as Bhandup and Andheri, whose Air Quality Index SAFAR recorded in 'Moderate' category at levels 156 and 166, respectively. Navi Mumbai also recorded a 'Moderate' AQI at 166. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the phase 1 of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also party of the inauguration ceremony for the 520-km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi.
The entire stretch of 701 km from Mumbai to Nagpur will be ready by July 2023 and subsequently will be opened to the traffic as per the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementing authority for this expressway. Read more
Prime Minister dedicated ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation and flagged off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country needed sustainable development and not "shortcut politics", and accused some political parties of trying to destroy the country's economy.
He also said that earlier taxpayers' money used to get wasted in corruption and votebank politics.
Addressing a gathering after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 75,000 crore here, Modi said the infrastructure development in the last eight years has been done with a human touch.
"A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited," he said.
"In the last eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (with everyone's efforts and trust), " he said. (PTI)
In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.
The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH, according to the information provided by Indian Railways.
The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. Shri Modi inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and also took stock of the development plans of the Nagpur and Ajni Railway Stations. The travel time from Nagpur to Bilaspur will be reduced to 5 hours 30 mins from 7-8 hours with the Vande Bharat Express now.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Connectivity will be significantly enhanced by this train.”
"Some political parties are trying to destroy indian economy for their own political benefits at a time when we are working 25 years of long plan of development.. today when it's time of fourth industrial revolution, we will not stay behind at least at this time. No country gets such opportunity.. We have missed the earlier opportunities, but now at least we have one nad should not miss it..,"PM Modi said at an event in Nagpur.