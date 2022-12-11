Mumbai Live News Updates: MVA leaders discuss Dec 17 protest plan against state govt

Mumbai Live News Updates, 12 December 2022: Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met here on Sunday to discuss preparations for a protest march organised by the Opposition bloc against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on December 17 on various issues. The march will commence from Jijamata Udyan at 11.30 am and culminate at CSMT station in south Mumbai, a distance of almost 4 km, Congress leader Naseem Khan said. He said the insult of icons, the Maharashtra -Karnataka boundary dispute are among the issues that will be highlighted during the upcoming protest. Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Samajwadi Party will take part in the agitation, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, a day after The Indian Express reported that at least 30 vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund to fight crimes against women were instead used for security of MLAs and MPs linked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, Opposition leaders criticised the move and sought answers from the Shinde-Fadnavis government. NCP MP Supriya Sule, NCP’s Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant among others took to social media to criticise the move.

Meanwhile, the state government has turned its focus on the textile sector to attract investments and generate employment. Sources in the textile department said that the government has set a target of Rs 36,000 crore investment in the sector, which is likely to generate 10 lakh jobs in the state. Sources feel that achieving the target within two and half years is going to be a daunting task for BJP-Sena (BSS) coalition. The state, which accounts for 28 per cent of the country’s cotton production, has planned to develop textile hubs in the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada