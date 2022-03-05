Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra assembly adjourned after uproar as BJP raises issue of OBC quota, seeks Malik’s resignation

Before being adjourned for the day, the Assembly saw two adjournments. (File)

Mumbai news: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed chaotic scenes as the BJP targeted the MVA government over its refusal to seek state minister Nawab Malik’s resignation and blamed it for the Supreme Court’s rejection of the interim report of a panel on political quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Before being adjourned for the day, the Assembly saw two adjournments.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is exploring options to help medical students returning from Ukraine, state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday. Deshmukh said that directly dealing with Ukrainian universities is one such option, but it hey would need the help of the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union government to expedite the process.

On the Covid front, Mumbai on Friday reported 78 new cases, but no fresh fatalities. This is the eighth day in a row that the city saw no death. Maharashtra recorded 525 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths. The new cases included 206 Omicron infections, all from Pune city.