Saturday, March 05, 2022
Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra assembly adjourned after uproar as BJP raises issue of OBC quota, seeks Malik’s resignation

Mumbai News: On the case front, Mumbai on Friday reported 78 new Covid-19 cases along with no fatalities for the eight day in a row.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
March 5, 2022 10:00:45 am
Before being adjourned for the day, the Assembly saw two adjournments. (File)

Mumbai news: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed chaotic scenes as the BJP targeted the MVA government over its refusal to seek state minister Nawab Malik’s resignation and blamed it for the Supreme Court’s rejection of the interim report of a panel on political quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Before being adjourned for the day, the Assembly saw two adjournments.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is exploring options to help medical students returning from Ukraine, state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday. Deshmukh said that directly dealing with Ukrainian universities is one such option, but it hey would need the help of the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union government to expedite the process.

On the Covid front, Mumbai on Friday reported 78 new cases, but no fresh fatalities. This is the eighth day in a row that the city saw no death. Maharashtra recorded 525 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths. The new cases included 206 Omicron infections, all from Pune city.

Rashmi Shukla booked in another phone tapping case

Less than a week after the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, the Colaba police in Mumbai late Wednesday booked her in another case of alleged phone tapping.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Rajiv Jain is the complainant in the case, in which Shukla is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and NCP’s Eknath Khadse.

A senior IPS officer said that the case has been registered under Section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 of the Telegraph Act.

