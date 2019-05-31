Four booked for demanding bribe from architect in Mumbai: ACB

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau booked three officials from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and another person for allegedly demanding Rs 6 lakh as bribe from an architect.

The accused have been identified as Pralhad Mahishi, an executive engineer, Dhananjay Suryavanshi, an assistant engineer, Chandrashekhar Dighavkar, a sub-engineer and Harish Patkar. The three engineers worked at the SRA’s administrative building located on Anant Kanekar Road in Bandra (east), and Patkar was the alleged buffer between the complainant and the three SRA officials. ACB officials said the four accused had initially demanded Rs 6 lakh from the complainant, but after negotiations, lowered the amount to Rs 4.5 lakh.

“The complainant had got a contract for interior designing and renovating the houses of the SRA building. To start his work, he needed permission for which he was asked to pay a bribe,” said an investigator.

The demand was made on May 6 and 7, and the ACB laid a trap on May 8. But the four allegedly did not accept the cash. After that, the ACB waited for the four to make another demand call, but none came. ACB officials then registered a case on the basis of the technical evidence presented to them by the complainant.