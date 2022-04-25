Mumbai ex-mayor Mahadeshwar held over attack on BJP leader Somaiya’s car

Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, along with seven others, was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s car outside the Khar police station in the Maharashtra capital last week.

However, he has been granted bail from the police station as the sections against him are bailable

The alleged attack took place when Somaiya visited the police station after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband RaviRana, an MLA, in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

The police said that Shiv Sena workers who had gathered outside the police station pelted stones and footwear on Somaiya’s vehicle on April 24 while he was leaving. The incident took place in the presence of the media. Somaiya suffered a minor injury and was bleeding from his chin while he talked to reporters.

Earlier, Somaiya had said that the police did not register a first information report on the basis of his complaint. “The Mumbai police refused to register an FIR. Around 70 to 80 Shiv Sena goondas tried to kill me and the (Uddhav) Thackeray government refuses to take any action or register the FIR,” he said.

“The attack on me at the Khar Road police station on Saturday night was a Thackeray government-sponsored attack. I had informed the police station in the evening that I would come at midnight. I was insulted on arrival (by Sena workers). Attempts were made to stop my car. On my way back, I told the police that a mob of Sena workers was going to attack me. But the police said the way had been cleared. But as soon as the door of the police station was opened, Uddhav Thackeray’s police committed the sin of handing over my vehicles to 70-80 goons outside. Commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey is fully responsible for this. If the police said that everyone had been cleared from the premises, how come 70-80 goons gathered outside the police station?” Somaiya asked.

The Khar police later registered a case against the Sena workers for allegedly attacking Somaiya. The BJP urged Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday to take stern action against the police over their alleged lapses.

Mahadeshwar, who was at the police station when Somaiya visited it, complained to the police that the BJP leader’s car had attempted to mow down Shiv Sena workers. The police then registered a case against the driver of Somaiya’s car on the charges of rash and negligent driving.