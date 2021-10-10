Mumbai: Magistrate sends alleged drug supplier of Arbaaz Merchant in one-day NCB custody

An alleged drug supplier was remanded in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till Monday (October 11) by a Holiday Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Sunday.

The accused, Shivraj Ramdas Harijan (33), is a resident of Murugan Chawl in Santacruz (West). He was arrested at 7:45 pm on Saturday.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna told the magistrate, SD Kamat, that 62 grams of “dark brown sticky substance purported to be charas” was seized from Harijan and the NCB required his custody for further interrogation.

Sethna told the court that Harijan supplied drugs to Arbaaz Merchant, an accused in the Mumbai cruise drug haul case. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is a co-accused in the cruise drug haul case.

The NCB in its remand application stated that the initial probe revealed that Harijan has vital links in the supply chain of contraband and, therefore, his role and involvement needed to be investigated through custodial interrogation.

The application stated, “It has been revealed from the disclosure made by the accused person that he is a part of charas trafficking/peddling network. Some main suspects, whose details and role have been disclosed by him… are to be identified.

The NCB sought a one-day custody of the accused by claiming that the “Investigation in this case is at preliminary stage and the names and nexus revealed by the accused person are to be verified and corroborated.”

However, Harijan’s lawyer, Sandeep Sherkhane, opposed the remand plea and said that there was no link between his client and Merchant and, therefore, he should not be sent to NCB custody. Sherkhane claimed that Harijan has been ‘falsely implicated’ in the Mumbai cruise drug haul case.