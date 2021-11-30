Mumbai: Magistrate court cancels non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A magistrate court in Mumbai has cancelled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case after he filed an application seeking cancellation of the NBW and appeared before the court.

The magistrate court at Esplanade cancelled the NBW in a case registered by a developer at the Marine Drive police station. The court of the additional metropolitan magistrate issued the non-bailable warrant on November 10 after the Mumbai police had filed an application stating that Param Bir Singh was not available for investigation.

Last month, two such warrants were issued against Singh. One was by the metropolitan magistrate’s court in connection with an FIR filed at Goregaon police station and another by a court in Thane.

The case at Marine Drive police station is based on a complaint filed by Bhayander-based businessman Shyam Sundar Agarwal, who alleged that Singh, along with five other policemen and two civilians, had falsely implicated him in a case and demanded money in lieu of not arresting him.

The Marine Drive police registered a case of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officials and two civilians Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain. Apart from Singh, the other police officials named in the case are deputy commissioner Akbar Pathan, assistant commissioners Sanjay Patil and Shrikant Shinde, and inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke.

Thane Court had last week cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against Singh. On Monday, a bailable warrant against Singh was cancelled as he appeared before the state-appointed Justice (retired) K U Chandiwal commission which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has also approached a magistrate court against a November 17 order that allowed an application by the city police seeking to declare him an absconding accused in connection with an extortion case registered at Goregaon Police station, which was later transferred to the Mumbai police crime branch.

The case relates to a complaint filed by Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and civic contractor, based on which the Goregaon police had booked Singh along with Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel, and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Agarwal had alleged that Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze — currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani house bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case — extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. The case was initially registered at Goregaon police station on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intention, following which it was transferred to crime branch unit XI.