Mumbai sees rush to close luxury housing deals before March end to take benefit of capital gains

Mumbai saw 9,684 properties getting registered in February, contributing over Rs 1,111 crore to the state exchequer. Though 10,379 properties were registered in February 2022, the revenue earned was around Rs 615 crore only.

Although the number of properties registered has come down, the revenue earned by the state exchequer is 80 per cent higher.

Property consultants ANAROCK Group’s chairman Anuj Puri said this indicated that the sale of luxury houses saw significant movement.

“If we deep-dive into data further, February 2023 has seen the highest revenue collection in Mumbai in the last five years during the same month. Also, in the entire FY 2022-23, we saw February recording the maximum revenue collections. One major factor for high sales of big-ticket price homes in Mumbai and other top cities could be the government’s recent move in the Union budget to cap capital gains at Rs 10 crore. This new move will come into effect from April 2023. Thus, to save tax on capital gains, high net-worth individuals across top cities, including Mumbai, are rushing to close luxury housing deals before the financial year ends in March,” said Puri.

Under this new move, if one sells a house/other assets, including equities, and his/her gains are more than Rs 10 crore, then the maximum benefit that can be availed is only up to Rs 10 crore when invested into another property. Capital gains of over Rs 10 crore will henceforth be taxed from April 2023.

“Previously, to save on tax from their capital gains, HNIs/ultra-HNIs would mostly re-invest into ultra-luxury properties. Thus, the new move could deter luxury housing sales to an extent once the new provision comes into effect. However, it is too early to say that it will have a major impact on this segment,” Puri said.

Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director of Knight Frank India, thinks that the state exchequer made significant revenues from property registration due to a rise in the average value of properties registered in February 2023. “This month, the average value of properties registered was recorded at Rs 1.9 crore, 65 per cent more than the average value of properties registered in February 2022 at Rs 1.18 crore. Besides the rise in value, the contribution from the Metro cess has also added to the revenues. This has led to a decadal high revenue collection for February at an average of Rs 39 crore daily. This indicates the buoyancy in the mid and high-end segment, which continues to show strength despite headwinds.”

As per the Maharashtra government data, of the total properties registered in February 2023, 82 per cent were residential, while 18 per cent were non-residential. Homebuyers’ spending pattern on housing remains similar in February 2023, with Rs 2.5 crore and below accounting for 87% of the properties registered, while Rs 2.5 crore and above account for 13 per cent of the total properties registered.

The Anarock research report stated that the luxury housing segment performed remarkably well post the pandemic, with overall sales rising steeply across the top seven cities. Out of the total 3.65 lakh units sold across the top seven cities (NCR, Kolkata, MMR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, among others) in 2022, about 18 per cent (approx. 65,680 units) were in the luxury category priced at Rs 1.5 crore or above.

Contrastingly, of the total 2.61 lakh units sold in 2019, just 7 per cent (approx. 17,740 units) were in the luxury category. Data further revealed that in terms of overall sales share, MMR’s luxury housing sales share increased from 13 per cent (of 80,870 units) in 2019 to nearly 30 per cent (of approx. 1.10 lakh units) in 2022.

Meanwhile, the city’s prominent developers believe the government should take proactive measures by giving some benefits to homebuyers by reducing stamp duty fees.

Pritam Chivukula, co-founder and director of Tridhaatu Realty and treasurer of CREDAI MCHI, said, “Mumbai has witnessed moderate growth in property registrations in February despite the hike in interest rates and rise in the property prices. This signifies that the low interest rates have been the biggest factor in the resurgence of real estate demand since the pandemic. Therefore the sharp acceleration of interest rates in a short period has resulted in a short-term effect on homebuyers’ sentiment, especially in the affordable sector. Therefore, we request the state government to step in and lighten the homebuyer’s load by reducing the stamp duty so that the demand sustains in the future.”

Similarly, Manoj Patwal, Founder & MD, BetterServ Ventures Pvt. Ltd said that given the steep rise in property prices due to several factors, such as increased interest rates, stamp duty and raw materials costs. The city has already started witnessing short-term repercussions on the overall housing demand.

“In the future, if the government takes the appropriate measures, we believe that the sales momentum can continue for the coming quarters, and reputed developers with a good track record will continue to dominate the market.”