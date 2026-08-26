Mumbai high-rise Rustomjee Crown faces BMC axe; illegal changes in 9 flats razed

Unauthorised constructions at nearly nine flats at the luxury high-rise Rustomjee Crown in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi were razed on Tuesday, August 25, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive on the second day.

According to senior civic officials, the unauthorised structures at Rustomjee Crown were removed as they involved alterations to the approved building design.

Situated in Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Crown is a luxury residential complex that encompasses three wings, and occupation certificates (OC) have been issued for A and B wings comprising 186 flats spread across 63 floors.

Story continues below this ad

Nine flats at luxury high-rise, Rustomjee Crown, face the BMC axe as action continues (Express photos/BMC) Nine flats at luxury high-rise, Rustomjee Crown, face the BMC axe as action continues (Express photos/BMC)

According to civic officials, the BMC took action against unauthorised construction after receiving complaints on alleged FSI violations and unauthorised construction in the building, after which the Mumbai civic body’s ward office served at least 138 notices to flat owners who were accused of making alterations.