Mumbai high-rise Rustomjee Crown faces BMC axe; illegal changes in 9 flats razed

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Unauthorised constructions at nearly nine flats at the luxury high-rise Rustomjee Crown in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi were razed on Tuesday, August 25, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive on the second day.
According to senior civic officials, the unauthorised structures at Rustomjee Crown were removed as they involved alterations to the approved building design.
Situated in Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Crown is a luxury residential complex that encompasses three wings, and occupation certificates (OC) have been issued for A and B wings comprising 186 flats spread across 63 floors.
According to civic officials, the BMC took action against unauthorised construction after receiving complaints on alleged FSI violations and unauthorised construction in the building, after which the Mumbai civic body’s ward office served at least 138 notices to flat owners who were accused of making alterations.
Following the initial notices, the BMC also served speaking orders to some flats where the alterations had been made within the building premises.
On Monday, August 24, the BMC launched a demolition drive to remove the unauthorised constructions. Until Tuesday, the civic authorities had razed unapproved constructions in at least nine flats of the high-rise.
The violations included the use of wooden materials and lightweight bricks to enclose the common lobby area into the habitable area of the flat, while several violations were observed in the kitchen space of the flats.
To remove the unauthorised constructions, the BMC on Tuesday deployed 15 labourers, two supervisors, four engineers and eight police personnel.
The violations came to light in November last year following a complaint by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar, who flagged alleged encroachments in the building’s lobby areas. He alleged that some flat owners had illegally merged 450-500 square feet of common space with their apartments to increase the usable carpet area.
“Based on the prevailing market rate valuation of approximately Rs 50,000 per sqft, the encroached area represents an unauthorised gain of Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore per flat/unit. Considering the number of flats in Tower ‘A’, the aggregate market value of the encroached area is estimated to be in the range of 225 crore to Rs 250 crore,” read Daundkar’s complaint.
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