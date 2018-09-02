Mumbai: Luring with job offers, cyber frauds dupe 4 men of Rs 6.4 lakh

After making the payments in April, the fraudster as well as his accomplice stopped contacting the four. After making the payments in April, the fraudster as well as his accomplice stopped contacting the four.

Mumbai Police are on the lookout for cyber fraudsters, who allegedly created a page on Facebook, claiming they could help people find jobs abroad. The police said recently a 30-year-old man along with his three friends fell prey to their claims and ended up paying the accused Rs 6.4 lakh collectively. Police officials said the complainant, Pradipkumar Tanvar, a Bandra resident and a school dropout, had been working at a construction site in Khar.

In April, he came across the Facebook page that said “Cyprus hotel and Construction Company” was offering jobs with good salary. Following this, Tanvar posted a message saying that he was interested in the job and also gave his mobile number. A few days later, the complainant got a call from the fraudster, saying he could help him in getting a job in Cyprus, but he would have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh as a processing fee.

“The caller claimed that he would earn a salary of 1050 Euro, but the processing fee was needed to complete formalities such as visa and accommodation,” said an officer. However, the complainant negotiated and the caller agreed to accept Rs 1.4 lakh, following which Tanvar informed his friends about the job abroad. They too contacted the fraudster and were similarly lured by the offer.

“Tanvar was offered a job as a store manager and the three others were also told that they would be given a job with a monthly salary of 1000 Euro.They also agreed to pay the processing fee,” said an investigator. The victims asked the caller to meet them before transferring the money, to which the caller said he was based in Delhi, but they could meet his colleague in Palghar.

“The four communicated and met the caller’s accomplice in Palghar. In order to gain their trust, the accomplice even gave them a photo copy of his passport and provided other photo identities as proof, following which Rs 6.4 lakh was transferred,” said an officer.

However, after making the payments in April, the fraudster as well as his accomplice stopped contacting the four. The four victims then approached the Nirmal Nagar police station. “A case was registered last week,” said an officer. No arrest has been made, but officers said investigation is in progress.

