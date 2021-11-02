Mumbai: Low wind speed, approaching winter spike pollution levels

The pollution levels spiked in the last 24 hours in Mumbai amid slow wind speed and approaching winter. The Air Quality Index (AQI) according to System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR) Tuesday was 259 (poor) up from 188 (moderate) Monday.

An AQI between 100 and 199 is considered ‘moderate’, while between 50 and 99 is ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 is considered ‘good’. AQI over 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 ‘very poor’, above 400 ‘severe’ and above 500 ‘severe +’. In the last few days, the AQI jumped from satisfactory to moderate.

On October 15, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 141 and has been consistently rising. Experts said due to falling temperatures and slower wind speeds, the pollution levels rise in the city post monsoon season.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has forecast a low-pressure area which is likely to form over Arabian Sea by Friday and may bring rain to the city. Partly cloudy sky and thunderstorms and rain are likely on November 7 and 8.

Tuesday, an above normal minimum temperature was recorded. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius, which is a degree above normal. The minimum temperature is likely to remain above normal for the rest of the week. According to the seven-day forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.