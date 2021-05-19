Mumbai: Low turnout at vaccination centres

BMC had limited doses for only those over the age of 60 and the physically challenged who wanted to take their first dose of Covishield.

Vaccination centres in Mumbai saw a low turnout on Tuesday, with only 16,000 doses being administered.

The low turnout was blamed on hesitancy of people to step out a day after the city was lashed by heavy rain and gusty winds due to Cyclone Tauktae.

“Usually on an average 25,000 to 30,000 people are vaccinated daily, but on Tuesday 16,000-odd people were vaccinated. One of the major reasons for the low turnout is that the vaccination drive as per revised rules was only for senior citizens coming for the first jab and the disabled. Also, as it was a day after the cyclone, many would not have been aware of the drive,” said a BMC official.

BMC had limited doses for only those over the age of 60 and the physically challenged who wanted to take their first dose of Covishield.

“We had 100 doses but only 28 people turned up till 3 pm. The turnout was low as on usual days we administer more than 100 doses. Also, we sent back 30 odd people as today onwards only the first dose of Covishield vaccine would be given and that too for senior citizens (above 60 years) or those disabled aged above 40 years. Some were unaware of the rule while others took a chance,” said Dr Shivaji Khose, who was part of the vaccination drive at Willingdon Sports Club.

Before the day’s vaccine drive started, many of the centres had to clear the debris and broken branches which were a reminder of the heavy rains that hit the city on Monday.

With inputs from Laxman Singh