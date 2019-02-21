Mumbai: Low-intensity explosion near Thakur mall in Kashimira

A low-intensity explosion was reported at Kashimira on Wednesday morning, after an unidentified man allegedly threw a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) near Thakur Mall. “An explosion was reported near Thakur mall around 10 am. The explosion was of very low intesnity and no one was injured,” said a senior officer from Thane rural police. The police, Anti-Terrorist Squad and bomb disposal unit have taken samples from

the spot.

Pieces of plastic bottle, metal balls and a jute fuse have been found from the spot, sources said. “It appears that a homemade improvised explosive device was thrown. Whether it was mischief or something sinister, we are investigating,” said an officer from Kashimira police. A case on charges of causing hurt and damaging property was lodged against unknown people.