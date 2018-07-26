Love Lane: Couples taking walks gave this street its name

Seth Moti Shah Road in Byculla. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Seth Moti Shah Road in Byculla. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

THE 500 metre road from Byculla police station to the Mazgaon circle has one of the most curious colloquial city names. What was originally Seth Moti Shah Road, named after Seth Moti Chand Shah, a business magnate and philanthropist, is now referred to as ‘Love Lane’, like it was a common road name. The road that once housed bungalows and was lined with trees on both sides, had several Anglo-Indian and European couples walk down the stretch that is believed to have given the road its name. At one point, the road also had one of the longest road names in the city.

City historian Deepak Rao said, “In the 1920s and 40s, this was a quiet and leisurely area that mostly had Europeans and Anglo Indians. Areas like Malabar Hill had not come up till then and this was one of the most posh roads in the city with beautiful trees on both sides. It was quite a scenic road that had couples taking walks over there which is believed to be the reason why it started being called Love Lane.”

Historian Rafique Baghdadi said that the road also had beautiful bungalows where Britishers resided. In his book ‘Bombay place-names and street-names’, Samuel T Sheppard writes that Love Lane was initially called ‘Low Level Road north of Falkland Road Overbridge’. Sheppard writes, “Since this little book was begun, the above mouthful has been condensed to Falkland Bridge north.” The low lying area till date is a problem faced by those located

on the road like the Byculla police station that is flooded every monsoon.

Today, the road is dotted with general stores, traffic gridlocks, places of worship with a prominent Jain and Marathi population. Stretching from Byculla police station to an 800-room BIT chawl, the road houses convent schools, the All India Khilafat Junior College as well as a 100-year old white-marbled Seth Moti Shah Adeshwarji Jain temple after whom the road is named. Locals say the temple was set up by Seth Moti Shah, a rich merchant and exporter, who owned a lot of properties on the road.

Kamlesh Jain (44), spare parts exporter who used to cycle down Love Lane on the way to school says, “I used to ride by two factories, some steel ‘patra’ sheds and the Moti Shah mandir of course. Like the mandir, a lot of old, European-styled bungalows with big lawns closer to the police station are stuck in time.” He also mentions Satkar restaurant, previously called Suprabha, that is still famous for their pulao and idlis. An ice factory was a main landmark of the road in the 70s along with a machine pipe facility that was located opposite the mandir, says local resident of 20 years, Deepak Kumar Thanmal (45).

MS Khan, also a local resident, said that residential complexes have come up over the years in which different communities live side by side. “Gujaratis, Marathis, Jains and Muslims all live on this road together. The place can get quite noisy. There are weddings and religious processions the year round,” says Khan.

During Muharram every year, several procession trucks begin at Khilafat Junior College and make their way to the Haj House. Bhavna Vira (55), another resident said, “Earlier, there were only a few factories and the Jain temple. One could see the Gloria church from here. Now, however, with tall buildings (blocking the view) we can no longer see it.”

-Pia Krishnankutty also contributed to this report

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App