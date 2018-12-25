Mumbai lottery centre owner held for evading GST

Owner of a lottery centre in Mumbai was arrested last week for allegedly evading paying GST on ticket sales. He gave hand-written notes to customers instead of issuing printed receipts.

The owner of Trupti Enterprises on Carter Road, Rajesh Jaiswal (37), would sell tickets at his shop, tell the lottery results to customers over phone and transact cash at the shop.

To trap the owner, officers from Kasturba Marg police station, sent a decoy customer to Trupti Enterprises on December 20. “We are investigating for how long the accused has been running the lottery centre and how much money he has made so far. We are also calculating how much GST he has not paid,” said Sanjeev Pimpale, senior Inspector. Jaiswal was booked under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, and IPC.

Customers purchasing lottery tickets are required to pay 28 per cent GST on the face value of each ticket. ENS