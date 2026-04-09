Mumbai’s longest metro line back on track with new plan

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited bids for consultants to finalise the detailed project report for Metro Line 14, a proposed 43.69 km corridor connecting Kanjurmarg to Badlapur, which is expected to be among the longest lines in the city’s expanding metro network.
The move follows the termination of the earlier contract with Italian firm M s Metro Milano in December 2025 after IIT Bombay flagged concerns in its review of the feasibility report. With key parameters requiring revision, the authority is now looking to update the project details before moving towards execution.
Earlier this year, MMRDA had explored implementing the project through a public private partnership model, but the plan was dropped due to lack of response from bidders. The new consultant will now reassess funding options and suggest alternative models, apart from addressing technical concerns raised in the IIT Bombay review.
The scope of work includes carrying out a techno economic feasibility study, updating ridership projections and cost estimates, preparing engineering designs and finalising the DPR.
As per current plans, Metro Line 14 will have 24 stations and will be largely elevated, with only Kanjurmarg underground. The corridor is designed to serve fast growing residential clusters in the eastern periphery of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including areas such as Bhandup, Mulund, the Thane outskirts, Ambernath and Badlapur, which currently depend heavily on the Central Railway suburban network.
The line will provide multiple interchanges, making it a key connector within the larger metro grid. At Kanjurmarg, it will link with the suburban rail network and Metro Lines 4 and 6, while at Ghansoli it will connect to the trans harbour suburban line. Additional interchanges are planned at Katai Naka with the proposed Vasai Panvel rail corridor, at Hedutane with the proposed Metro Line 12, which is a planned corridor connecting Kalyan to Taloja, and at Badlapur with the Central Railway.
Metro Line 14 is expected to play a critical role in decongesting suburban trains on the Central line, particularly for long distance commuters travelling from Badlapur and Ambernath towards Mumbai.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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