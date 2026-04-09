Mumbai’s longest metro line back on track with new plan

Earlier this year, MMRDA had explored implementing the project through a public private partnership model, but the plan was dropped due to lack of response from bidders. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited bids for consultants to finalise the detailed project report for Metro Line 14, a proposed 43.69 km corridor connecting Kanjurmarg to Badlapur, which is expected to be among the longest lines in the city’s expanding metro network.

The move follows the termination of the earlier contract with Italian firm M s Metro Milano in December 2025 after IIT Bombay flagged concerns in its review of the feasibility report. With key parameters requiring revision, the authority is now looking to update the project details before moving towards execution.

Earlier this year, MMRDA had explored implementing the project through a public private partnership model, but the plan was dropped due to lack of response from bidders. The new consultant will now reassess funding options and suggest alternative models, apart from addressing technical concerns raised in the IIT Bombay review.