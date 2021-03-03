Mumbai: Long wait for old & ill

People suffering from cancer, in need of dialysis support and the disabled on Tuesday demanded a separate queue for the second round of Covid-19 vaccination.

Mumbai resident Ajay Nadkarni said his 71-year-old mother is on dialysis support. “I can’t let my mom stand in line for three hours. We have been taking precautions the entire year, I don’t step out to protect my parents. It is scary to ask them to join the crowd to get a vaccine,” he added.

His father, a cancer survivor, is 80 years old. Both can’t stand for long hours. Nadkarni said after a video of the BKC vaccination centre went viral, showing the elderly getting crushed by each other in a bid to enter, he has decided to wait for few more days.

He added that like the UK, where dialysis patients are getting vaccinated in dialysis centres, India should also provide such facilities. “Dialysis centres have doctors to monitor adverse effects,” he said.

For last two days, the overcrowded vaccine centres in Mumbai have discouraged many from stepping up for the shots. On an average, it is taking two to three hours for people to get immunised in the city.

Anita Parekh said his 80-year-old father needs dialysis thrice a week and cannot walk much. “We tried online registration but dates are available only by March end. I can’t risk on-spot registration because there is so much crowding.”