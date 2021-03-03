scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Long wait for old & ill

For last two days, the overcrowded vaccine centres in Mumbai have discouraged many from stepping up for the shots. On an average, it is taking two to three hours for people to get immunised in the city.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 3, 2021 2:12:35 am
Mumbai covid, Mumbai covid vaccination, Mumbai second round of vaccination, mumbai news, indian express newsAt Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar on Tuesday. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

People suffering from cancer, in need of dialysis support and the disabled on Tuesday demanded a separate queue for the second round of Covid-19 vaccination.

Mumbai resident Ajay Nadkarni said his 71-year-old mother is on dialysis support. “I can’t let my mom stand in line for three hours. We have been taking precautions the entire year, I don’t step out to protect my parents. It is scary to ask them to join the crowd to get a vaccine,” he added.

His father, a cancer survivor, is 80 years old. Both can’t stand for long hours. Nadkarni said after a video of the BKC vaccination centre went viral, showing the elderly getting crushed by each other in a bid to enter, he has decided to wait for few more days.

He added that like the UK, where dialysis patients are getting vaccinated in dialysis centres, India should also provide such facilities. “Dialysis centres have doctors to monitor adverse effects,” he said.

Anita Parekh said his 80-year-old father needs dialysis thrice a week and cannot walk much. “We tried online registration but dates are available only by March end. I can’t risk on-spot registration because there is so much crowding.”

