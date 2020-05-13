Mumbai: Long queues of migrant workers after special trains get delayed

Train services to major cities was also resumed Tuesday (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Train services to major cities was also resumed Tuesday (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A long queue of migrant workers was seen outside Borivali station in Mumbai Tuesday after three shramik special trains got held up owing to a delay in arrival of the migrants from different parts of the city.

The first train from Borivali was planned for Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh at 6 pm, however, it could leave only at 8:45 pm after all migrant workers arrived in buses from different parts of the city to board the trains.

Similarly, a train headed for Bhagalpur at 9 pm could leave only at 10:55 pm after a delay of nearly two hours. What followed was a large gathering of people waiting to board the trains.

A senior officials from WR said, “It was because of overlapping of passengers from the two trains who were seated with adequate social distancing that there appeared to be a large gathering at the station.” Apart from Borivali, WR has three more trains scheduled that departed from Bandra on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd