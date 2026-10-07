Preachers, divorce, eviction: What pushed Mumbai ‘lone wolf’ who stabbed guards

Investigators first examined whether anyone had guided Ansari but found no such evidence, an official said. "Based on his interrogation and other evidence, we have ruled out any outsider being involved in this."

A recent divorce, being asked by his landlord to leave his rented home, and his ‘obsessive food habits’, including a distrust of food cooked by strangers, drove a US-returned man to further despair before he carried out a ‘lone wolf’ attack in Mira Road, stabbing two security guards near his residence on April 27 after asking their religion, says the nearly 2,500-page chargesheet filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week.

Zaib Ansari (31) had been ‘self-radicalised’ by watching online videos of extremist preachers, the chargesheet says. The two guards were injured and later discharged from hospital.

The ATS has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ansari, who is in jail, and claimed that a note found at his home said: “lone wolves will pounce on you”.