Preachers, divorce, eviction: What pushed Mumbai ‘lone wolf’ who stabbed guards

Zaib Ansari, accused of stabbing two guards after asking their religion, was radicalised by videos of preachers like Anwar al-Awlaki, says the ATS. His lawyer says he has schizophrenia

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiOct 7, 2026 07:28 AM IST
Mira Road stabbing case, lone wolf attack Mumbai, Mira Road stabbing case, Devendra Fadnavis self-radicalisation, Zaib Zubair Ansari arrest, self-radicalisation India, Maharashtra ATS probe, Devendra Fadnavis statement, religious hate crime Mumbai, Zaib Zubair Ansari arrest, Thane security guards attack, ISIS radicalisation suspicion, online extremism India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges, Mumbai crime news, Indian expressInvestigators first examined whether anyone had guided Ansari but found no such evidence, an official said. "Based on his interrogation and other evidence, we have ruled out any outsider being involved in this."
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A recent divorce, being asked by his landlord to leave his rented home, and his ‘obsessive food habits’, including a distrust of food cooked by strangers, drove a US-returned man to further despair before he carried out a ‘lone wolf’ attack in Mira Road, stabbing two security guards near his residence on April 27 after asking their religion, says the nearly 2,500-page chargesheet filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week.

Zaib Ansari (31) had been ‘self-radicalised’ by watching online videos of extremist preachers, the chargesheet says. The two guards were injured and later discharged from hospital.

The ATS has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ansari, who is in jail, and claimed that a note found at his home said: “lone wolves will pounce on you”.

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Investigators first examined whether anyone had guided Ansari but found no such evidence, an official said. “Based on his interrogation and other evidence, we have ruled out any outsider being involved in this.”

Ansari “was mentally disturbed”, the official said, and watching videos of preachers such as Anwar al-Awlaki on social media radicalised him. Al-Awlaki was a radical American Muslim cleric of Yemeni descent linked to a series of terror attacks globally. “He was further disturbed by reports of killings of children in Palestine,” the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Mira Road stabbing: Accused left ISIS note behind because he expected to be killed after attack, say investigators

Ansari moved from the US in 2019. In the US, he made money coaching students in tennis, but he had no regular source of income in India, the agency found. After his divorce, he was living alone, and his landlord asked him to leave because she did not want to rent to bachelors.

These factors, along with the attacks on Palestine, drove him to extreme content online, which radicalised him over six to eight months, an officer said.

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“While his family members are based in the US, we have recorded the statement of his mother who had come down to visit him and his Kurla-based uncle with whom he was initially staying,” the official said.

During earlier court proceedings, Ansari’s lawyer told the court that he has schizophrenia and was previously on medication. The lawyer also said Ansari eats only vegetarian food that he prepares himself, and never eats food cooked by others, not even at a relative’s home or a family gathering. Police officials too initially faced trouble over his food while he was in custody.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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