Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Mumbai: Cop ‘slaps’ Sion hospital doctor, faces disciplinary action

An altercation at the police station led the doctor being allegedly slapped by a constable.

The Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. (Express Photo/File)
A first-year resident doctor of civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai’s Sion was allegedly assaulted by a police constable at the Chunabhatti police station on Wednesday morning.

In a meeting later that evening, it was decided that the cop would issue a written apology to the doctor and face disciplinary action. The meeting was held between the senior inspector of the station and deputy dean of the hospital, along with representatives of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

“It has been decided that a written apology will be issued by the concerned police constable. It was also assured to us in the same meeting that further disciplinary action will be taken against the police constable, failing which, Sion MARD might have to take further steps in near future,” MARD said in a statement.

As per the initial information provided by the hospital, around three months back, an unknown patient was admitted to Sion hospital by personnel from the Chunabhatti police station. The patient underwent an above knee amputation surgery in the hospital at the orthopaedics department.

As per protocol, after the patient recovers, the police are to take him away.

When the protocol wasn’t followed, however, a first year post graduate student went to the police station to request for the same. This led to an altercation during which a police constable allegedly slapped the doctor.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:19:36 am
‘Interest of minor paramount’: Bombay HC grants guardianship of ‘illegitimate’ child to biological parents

