Mumbai logs 1,956 new Covid cases, highest since Jan

Of the 3,081 new Covid-19 cases witnessed across Maharashtra on Friday, 1,956 infections were from Mumbai alone.

For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday. This is a 15 per cent surge, as the city had reported 1,702 cases a day before. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – reached 12.74 per cent in the city on Friday.

As the BMC had increased testing numbers to 17,145 on Tuesday, TPR had dropped to 7.2 per cent with 1,242 new cases being recorded. The next day, 19,185 tests were conducted and 1,765 new infections were detected. The TPR was then 9.1 per cent and the daily caseload had surged by 42 per cent. On Thursday, testing numbers dipped to 17,648, with Mumbai recording 1,702 new cases with a TPR of 9.64 per cent.

The TPR climbed to 12.74 per cent on Friday, as testing figures further dipped to 15,346.

Between December 21-27, 2021 – the week before the third wave started in Mumbai – a whopping 2,45,538 tests were conducted in the city. An average of over 35,000 tests were conducted daily. Of these, 4,263 cases were detected with a TPR of 1.7 per cent. In a sharp contrast, the current TPR is hovering between 9-13 per cent.

Health experts are concerned that low testing can lead to under-reporting of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. Soumitra Ghosh from School of Health Systems Studies, TISS, said, “In any pandemic, testing holds the priority in surveillance and containment measures. Low testing can later overwhelm the health infrastructure.”

Despite repeated attempts, Sanjeev Kumar, BMC additional commissioner, was not available for comments.

However, as the severity of the infection is less, health experts overruled as blip the speculation about the advent of a fourth wave. Dr Ishwar Gilada, an expert in infectious diseases, said, “The only noticeable change has been the possibility of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron driving the surge, coupled with low vaccination. So long as the demand for oxygen and hospital beds do not increase and deaths are not reported, there is no cause for concern.”