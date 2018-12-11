Mumbai: Lodge complaints through email, WhatsApp & toll-free number

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start a toll-free number, WhatsApp number and an email id for registering complaints of abandoned vehicles along roads and streets. Residents can lodge complaints in Marathi, Hindi and English between 8am and 8pm.

The civic body has decided to act on numerous complaints of traffic pile-ups caused by these vehicles. The proposal of appointing an agency to handle the operations will be tabled at the meeting of the Standing Committee.

The project will cost the civic body Rs 4.8 lakh for a year. Abandoned vehicles on the roadside act as encroachments causing traffic jams on already narrow stretches. We will coordinate with local ward offices to get these vehicles removed.”

The BMC has awarded a year’s contract to an agency called TLC Vehicle Assist Private Ltd for handling the project. The Bombay High Court directed the civic body to deal with such complaints through a toll-free number, WhatsApp number and email id following a PIL demanding a mechanism to remove abandoned vehicles lying on the roadside for years.