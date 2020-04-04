Watch: This is how Mumbai under lockdown looks from the sky

India coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai’s streets wear a deserted look. (Express Photo) India coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai’s streets wear a deserted look. (Express Photo)

Deserted streets, empty railway stations and no chaos. This is what the country’s financial capital looks like during the lockdown, a picture hard to imagine for a city of 23 million people. The city’s iconic spots, such as Marine drive, have been left abandoned during India’s 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video released by Mumbai Live, an aerial tour of the city with the help of a drone provides a glimpse of some of these areas like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Churchgate, Crawford Market, Flora-Fountain, Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Wankhede Stadium, Giragaum Chowpatty, Dadar, Shivaji Park, Siddhivinayak temple, Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar railway station, Bandra reclamation and the sea link.

Footage of railway stations, including CST and Bandra, are most distinct with no train services or otherwise blaring traffic outside.

One may have never gotten to see Marine drive, which always offers some of the best views of South Mumbai, this empty before. The hangout spot is usually bustling with Mumbaikars or tourists trying to get a beautiful view of the skyline or witness the sunset.

Lockdown in Mumbai. The sea, the waves, and the sounds of silence pic.twitter.com/F8laOUfGDb — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) March 29, 2020

Last month, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma also shared some rare photographs of the city. Stating that Mumbai is looking nothing less than a European country, he tweeted, “Mumbai looking as beautiful as any European country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly.”

Mumbai looking as beautiful as any european country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/BIC5RQdXPA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2020

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had announced a statewide lockdown on March 22 in order to contain the novel coronavirus. This was two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced pan-India restrictions till April 14. Maharashtra has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in India at 490.

