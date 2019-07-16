Mumbai locals likely to be first to implement Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ ticket system

Mumbai locals are likely to become the first transport system to set ‘One Nation, One Card’ ticketing into motion, with the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) planning to implement the Centre’s ambitious scheme in Mumbai suburban railway network in a step towards integrated ticketing system (ITS).

The MRVC, a senior officer said, has already sent a proposal to the Railway Board in the matter, detailing how the corporation would implement the inter-operable transport card system.

“We are waiting for a green signal from the Railway Board. Once we get it, we will start the process of installing the system on railway stations where commuters can use their ‘One Nation, One Card’ for railway tickets,” MRVC CMD, R S Khurana, told The Indian Express.

Khurana said to provide the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the MRVC will soon float tenders for selecting a bank.

“Once the bank is set, it will provide cards and money wallet for the said cards.” Mumbai suburban network has a huge ridership of 80 lakh commuters daily, Khurana said. It will take Rs 200 crore to install the card system on all railway stations on the suburban network, he added.

A senior officer from MRVC said the NCMCs will help local train commuters to add money via online recharges or e-wallets to these cards. “Commutes can use the card system (installed on a railway station) to type the start and end destinations and money will be deducted from the card and a ticket will be generated. We will provide ticket-checking machines to TCs.”