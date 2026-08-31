Mumbai local trains: Western Railway to introduce new timetable from September 1, check details

Mumbai suburban rail network:Western Railway (WR) will introduce a new timetable for Mumbai local trains from September 1, 2026. The move aims at optimising suburban services, improving passenger experience and meeting travel demand. In a statement, the zonal railway said that there will be no change in overall number of local train services. Currently, the WR operates 1,414 suburban train services.
Six new Mumbai local train services from September 1
Under the revised timetable, Western Railway will introduce six new suburban services, comprising two Up and four Down services.
The new services include a BYR-VR local departing from BYR at 7:46 am and reaching Virar at 8:12 am. Another service will operate from Borivali to BYR, departing at 10:14 pm and arriving at 10:30 pm.
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A BVI-VR service will depart Borivali at 10:51 pm and reach Virar at 11:33 pm, while another Borivali–BYR service will depart at 12:28 am and arrive at 12:46 am.
Western Railway will also introduce a BA-CCG service, departing at 11:58 am and reaching Churchgate at 12:30 pm. A late-night Virar-Borivali service will depart Virar at 11:51 pm and reach Borivali at 12:26 am.
Six existing Mumbai local train services to be cancelled
Along with the six new services, six existing suburban services will be withdrawn under the new timetable.
These include two AC Fast services and four other services operating between Churchgate, Borivali and Borivali-Churchgate sectors.
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The cancelled services are BO94137, BCL90359, BO90483, BCL90911, BO94138 and BO90540.
Mumbai AC local train services increased
The number of AC suburban services will increase from 145 to 147 under the new timetable. Two AC services have been added to the schedule: CCG–BVI service BO94105, departing Churchgate at 5:28 pm, and BVI–CCG service BO94110, departing Borivali at 6:24 pm.
Several Mumbai local train services to be extended or merged
Western Railway has also proposed changes to the routes and timings of several existing services based on passenger demand.
The DDR-VR service 90677 and VR-DRD service 93033 will be merged. The combined service will depart from Dadar at 5:22 pm.
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The VR-DDR service VR92046, which currently departs Virar at 8:23 am, will be extended up to Churchgate. Another DDR–VR service, VR92069, will also be extended up to Churchgate.
Some Mumbai local trains to skip Borivali halt
Some services will also have changes in their halts. The VR94113 AC service, departing Churchgate at 6:22 pm and reaching Virar at 7:46 pm, will skip Borivali. Similarly, VR90791, departing Churchgate at 7:05 pm and reaching Virar at 8:27 pm, will also skip Borivali.
Meanwhile, BO94029, an AC Slow service from Churchgate to Borivali, will now be extended up to Goregaon (GMN) before returning. Western Railway has also advised passengers to check the updated timetable before travelling.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More