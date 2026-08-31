Mumbai local trains: Western Railway to introduce new timetable from September 1, check details

Mumbai local train new timetable will take effect from September 1, with Western Railway revising schedules for suburban commuters. (Image enhanced using AI)

Mumbai suburban rail network: Western Railway (WR) will introduce a new timetable for Mumbai local trains from September 1, 2026. The move aims at optimising suburban services, improving passenger experience and meeting travel demand. In a statement, the zonal railway said that there will be no change in overall number of local train services. Currently, the WR operates 1,414 suburban train services.

Six new Mumbai local train services from September 1

Under the revised timetable, Western Railway will introduce six new suburban services, comprising two Up and four Down services.

The new services include a BYR-VR local departing from BYR at 7:46 am and reaching Virar at 8:12 am. Another service will operate from Borivali to BYR, departing at 10:14 pm and arriving at 10:30 pm.