Decision on Mumbai local trains, easing Covid curbs for restaurants soon: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a decision will be taken soon on whether all commuters are allowed to travel by suburban local trains in Mumbai and Covid restrictions are eased for hotels and restaurants. A final call on the matter will be taken after taking into consideration the Covid situation and consulting experts and health officials, he added.

Thackeray was speaking at a BEST foundation day event on Friday during which he inaugurated 24 new electric buses and the redeveloped Mahim bus station.

“Yesterday (on Thursday), I had a meeting with the hotel and restaurant owners. I have requested them to have patience for a few days. People also wanted the local (trains) to start. Though the Covid cases are dipping in Mumbai and others parts, we are also being cautious to ensure that we do not take any wrong step,” Thackeray said.

He added, “We have been opening up things step by step considering the current situation and trying to ensure that Covid doesn’t hit back as it did after the first wave. We need to be cautious. We are in talks with the experts and health officials. A decision on when and what will be opened up will be taken in two to five days.”

He further said, “BEST and local trains are the lifelines of Mumbai. The cycle of nature has been changing for some time now and hence it is important to protect the environment. Introducing these electric buses are a revolutionary step by BEST. The modernisation of the Mahim Bus Depot will also be of great convenience and relief to the passengers and staff as well.”