Mumbai local trains get advanced signal announcement system for error-free operations

Mumbai suburban rail network: Mumbai suburban railway network is one of the busiest rail networks in the country, with more than 2,300 trains operating daily. In a bid to ensure smooth and error-free train operations, the Central Railway (CR) zone has upgraded the SILAS (Signal Location Announcement System) in Mumbai local trains to improve operational safety.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR said: “With most signals spaced just 400-500 meters apart and around 400 signals located on Right Hand side / Extreme Right Hand / Left Hand / Extreme Left Hand sides, Motormen work under tremendous pressure, making the system prone to human error.

In a major safety initiative the Signal Location Announcement System (SILAS) is being upgraded in the driving cabs of all EMU trains to assist Motormen in error-free train operations.”

What is SILAS? How does it work on Mumbai local trains?

The SILAS is a GPS-based system that assists Motormen by announcing the signal number of the upcoming signal along with its position — Left/Extreme Left/Right/Extreme Right. It is based on the train’s live location. Currently, this advanced system is under upgradation across the Mumbai Division.

The new system will provide signal alerts by announcing the signal number and its position at 350 metres and 250 metres before the train approaches the signal. According to Railways, audio alert is given on passing a “Yellow” signal. “it repeatedly announces “Be careful, next signal is Red” until the next Green/Double Yellow signal aspect,” it said.

It further said that Audio recordings, GPS coordinates and locations of all signals for each route are pre-loaded in SILAS. “The Train Manager selects the appropriate line — Down Local Line(slow line), UP Local Line, Down Through line (fast line), UP Through line , etc. — before starting the trip.

Based on the journey selected by the Train Manager, it announces the next halt station 500 meters and 250 meters before arrival, e.g., “Next halt: Thane,” reads the statement. The official said that the feature is currently under development and can be modified based on observations and reports during trial runs.

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Key features of SILAS